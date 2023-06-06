Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace unveils Aurora - a premium lie flat business class suite for single aisle aircraft

News provided by

Raytheon Technologies

06 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a business of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), has unveiled Aurora, the company's first fully lie-flat Business Class suite designed exclusively for narrow-body aircraft.  

"Aurora's exceptional comfort, space and thoughtful amenities offer travelers a luxurious retreat, providing an elevated experience harmonized with wide body standards," said Cynthia Muklevicz, Vice President of Business Development at Collins Aerospace. "Intelligent design, engineering and integration provide premium levels of privacy, living area and customizable options without impacting cabin density and allows customers to make Aurora uniquely theirs." 

Aurora's seamless integration with existing or bespoke cabin furniture optimizes footprint, functionality and service. 

  • Incorporating directly into existing or bespoke front and aft structures, Aurora maximizes cabin density while increasing crew work areas and storage. 
  • The integrated design gives cabins a more spacious and open feel.  

Aurora is uniquely configured, optimizing passenger living space and storage options within the suite.  

  • The seat width is maximized, giving passengers more room than existing solutions.  
  • Passengers are set deeper into the seatback and next to the window – increasing privacy and maintaining 78 inches of bed length. 

An array of customization opportunities is available with Aurora. 

  • Aurora optimizes privacy with or without a door. 
  • The suite shell can be modified to include a privacy divider – handy if traveling with a companion. 
  • Bespoke trim and finish options are available throughout, ensuring complimentary brand design language. 

Aurora is scheduled to deliver to its first customers beginning in 2024 and is on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany in Hall B5 at stand 5B30. 

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality. 

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

Media Contact
Joel Girdner
+1 319 263 1733
joel.girdner@collins.com 

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Also from this source

Raytheon Technologies gives airlines new insights into system health with connected galley inserts

Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.