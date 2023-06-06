Raytheon Technologies gives airlines new insights into system health with connected galley inserts

News provided by

Raytheon Technologies

06 Jun, 2023, 02:00 ET

New solution will improve operational planning, reduce aircraft downtime

HAMBURG, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, is introducing a cost-effective wireless connectivity solution for airplane galley inserts (the appliances used to prepare inflight food and beverage), providing operational efficiencies and cost savings for airlines while also supporting improved passenger service.

Continue Reading
Collins Aerospace's connected galley inserts solution
Collins Aerospace's connected galley inserts solution

Once connected, the galley inserts automatically transmit data in real-time from the aircraft to maintenance operations, differentiating between specific unit component issues and aircraft interface issues, like faulty water or power supplies. This data provides the information needed to quickly identify unit faults, decreasing the time spent troubleshooting and reducing occurrences of misdiagnosing unit malfunctions.

In addition to the diagnostic benefits, when implemented across broader fleets the data gathered could ultimately predict future failures before they happen, allowing airlines to better plan, mitigate faults before they occur and more accurately assess spare and repair inventory needs.

"Collins' connected galley inserts solution will utilize artificial intelligence and big data to accurately analyze collected information to make informed decisions that best suit their operations – without excessive investment or aircraft modification time," said Alison Davidson, vice president and general manager of Cabin Products for Collins Aerospace. "This unique solution is made possible by combining the expertise, resources and capabilities of our Connected Aviation Solutions business with our Interiors cabin products to provide airline customers consistent, reliable and actionable data."

Implementation is simple as the connected solution can be installed without aircraft modifications and seamlessly integrates with existing Collins galley inserts – avoiding aircraft downtime as well as the need to replace existing units.

The wireless functionality integrates easily with existing inflight Wi-Fi networks, requiring a minimal amount of data to transmit information to maintenance staffs and crew members, without overwhelming network services.

Collins Aerospace's wirelessly connected galley inserts solution will be on display at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany in Hall B5 at stand 5B30.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace is a business of Raytheon Technologies, the largest aerospace and defense company in the world. Our global team of 73,000 employees dreams, designs and delivers smarter, more connected solutions for passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and operational efficiency and sustainability. We make the most powerful concepts in aerospace a reality.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Media Contact
Joel Girdner
+1 319 263 1733
[email protected] 

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

Also from this source

Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace unveils Aurora - a premium lie flat business class suite for single aisle aircraft

Raytheon Technologies Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.