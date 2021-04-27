Raytheon Technologies Reports First Quarter 2021 Results; Sales, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow Exceeded Expectations

WALTHAM, Mass., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) reported first quarter 2021 results.

First quarter 2021

Sales of $15.3 billion

GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.51 , which included $0.39 of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments

, which included of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments Adjusted EPS of $0.90

Operating cash flow from continuing operations of $723 million ; Free cash flow of $336 million

; Free cash flow of $336 million Achieved approximately $200 million of RTX synergies

of RTX synergies Resumed share repurchase program, and repurchased $375 million of shares

of shares Closed on the divestiture of Forcepoint for gross proceeds of $1.1 billion

Raytheon Technologies updates its 2021 outlook and now anticipates the following:

Outlook for full year 2021

Sales of $63.9 - $65.4 billion , up from $63.4 - $65.4 billion

- , up from - Adjusted EPS of $3.50 - $3.70 , up from $3.40 - $3.70

- , up from - Share repurchases of at least $2 billion , up from $1.5 billion

, up from Confirms free cash flow outlook of approximately $4.5 billion

"Raytheon Technologies delivered strong first quarter results with sales, adjusted EPS and free cash flow that were above our initial expectations, giving us the confidence to increase the low end of our sales and adjusted EPS outlook," said Raytheon Technologies chief executive officer Greg Hayes. "Earlier this month marked the one year anniversary of our transformational merger, and our successful execution on the integration to date has enabled us to increase our gross cost synergy target by $300 million to $1.3 billion. Our strong cash position and positive outlook also allows us to increase our 2021 share buyback plan from $1.5 billion to at least $2 billion and raise our second quarter dividend by over 7 percent."

Hayes continued, "We are confident in our outlook for the remainder of 2021. With our strong defense backlog and continued recovery in commercial air travel, we are well positioned to deliver profitable growth and return cash to drive significant value for shareowners. At the same time, we continue to invest in innovative technologies to deliver advanced solutions for our customers that differentiate us in aerospace and defense."

Raytheon Technologies reported first quarter sales of $15.3 billion. GAAP EPS from continuing operations was $0.51 and included $0.39 of net significant and/or non-recurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments. This included $0.26 of acquisition accounting adjustments primarily related to intangible amortization, $0.10 of tax related to the Forcepoint disposition, $0.02 of restructuring, and $0.01 of other items. Adjusted EPS was $0.90. Sales and adjusted EPS were in-line with the company's updated outlook communicated on April 9th.

The company recorded net income from continuing operations in the first quarter of $772 million, which included $598 million of net significant and/or nonrecurring charges and acquisition accounting adjustments. Adjusted net income was $1,370 million. Operating cash flow from continuing operations in the first quarter was $723 million. Capital expenditures were $387 million, resulting in free cash flow of $336 million.

Summary Financial Results – Continuing Operations ($ in millions, except EPS)

1st Quarter 2021 Reported





Sales $ 15,251

Net Income $ 772

EPS $ 0.51









Adjusted





Sales $ 15,251

Net Income $ 1,370

EPS $ 0.90









Operating Cash Flow from Continuing Operations $ 723

Free Cash Flow

$ 336

















See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Backlog and Bookings

Backlog at the end of the first quarter was $147.4 billion, of which $82.2 billion was from commercial aerospace and $65.2 billion was from defense.

Notable defense bookings during the quarter included:

$1.4 billion of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS)

of classified bookings at Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) $593 million for two F-135 sustainment services contracts at Pratt & Whitney

for two F-135 sustainment services contracts at Pratt & Whitney $518 million for the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and international customers at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD)

for the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for the U.S. Air Force, Navy and international customers at Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD) $247 million to provide Patriot engineering services for the U.S. Army and international customers at RMD

to provide Patriot engineering services for the U.S. Army and international customers at RMD $227 million on a missile warning and defense contract at RIS

on a missile warning and defense contract at RIS $199 million for an international tactical airborne radar sustainment contract at RIS

In addition, during the quarter, RMD's industry team was down-selected for the Next Generation Interceptor award.

Segment Results

The company's reportable segments are Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) and Raytheon Missiles & Defense (RMD). In connection with the merger, the company revised its segment presentation. Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current presentation. Refer to the accompanying tables for further details.

Collins Aerospace

1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020 % Change Reported







Sales $ 4,370



$ 6,438

(32) % Operating Profit $ 314



$ 1,246

(75) % ROS 7.2 %

19.4 %











Adjusted







Sales $ 4,370



$ 6,460

(32) % Operating Profit $ 332



$ 1,284

(74) % ROS 7.6 %

19.9 %



Note: Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current segment presentation which excludes acquisition accounting adjustments and includes additional corporate expense allocations.

Collins Aerospace had first quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $4,370 million, down 32 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 45 percent, commercial aftermarket was down 43 percent, and military was down 3 percent. Excluding the impact of the prior year Military GPS and Space ISR divestitures and FX, military was up 4 percent in the quarter. The expected decrease in commercial sales was driven primarily by the current environment which has resulted in lower flight hours, aircraft fleet utilization and commercial OEM deliveries.

Collins Aerospace recorded adjusted operating profit of $332 million in the quarter, down 74 percent versus the prior year. The expected decrease in adjusted operating profit was driven by lower commercial aerospace aftermarket and OEM sales volume, as well as the impact of the Military GPS and Space ISR divestitures. This was partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Pratt & Whitney

1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2021

2020 % Change Reported







Sales $ 4,030



$ 5,353

(25) % Operating Profit $ 20



$ 475

(96) % ROS 0.5 %

8.9 %











Adjusted







Sales $ 4,030



$ 5,331

(24) % Operating Profit $ 40



$ 515

(92) % ROS 1.0 %

9.7 %



Note: Prior periods have been revised to reflect the current segment presentation which excludes acquisition accounting adjustments and includes additional corporate expense allocations.

Pratt & Whitney had first quarter 2021 adjusted sales of $4,030 million, down 24 percent versus the prior year. Commercial OE was down 40 percent and commercial aftermarket was down 35 percent, while military was up 1 percent. The expected decrease in commercial sales was primarily due to a significant reduction in shop visits and related spare part sales, and commercial engine deliveries principally driven by the current environment.

Pratt & Whitney recorded adjusted operating profit of $40 million in the quarter, down 92 percent versus the prior year. The expected decrease in adjusted operating profit was primarily driven by lower commercial aftermarket sales volume and unfavorable mix. This was partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space

1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2021 Reported

Sales $ 3,765

Operating Profit $ 388

ROS 10.3 %



Adjusted

Sales $ 3,765

Operating Profit $ 388

ROS 10.3 %



Note: The United Technologies Corporation and Raytheon Company merger completed on April 3, 2020. Therefore, there are no comparable first quarter 2020 results.

RIS had first quarter adjusted sales of $3,765 million and adjusted operating profit of $388 million.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense

1st Quarter ($ in millions) 2021 Reported

Sales $ 3,793

Operating Profit $ 496

ROS 13.1 %



Adjusted

Sales $ 3,793

Operating Profit $ 496

ROS 13.1 %



Note: The United Technologies Corporation and Raytheon Company merger completed on April 3, 2020. Therefore, there are no comparable first quarter 2020 results.

RMD had first quarter adjusted sales of $3,793 million and adjusted operating profit of $496 million.

Outlook for Q2 2021

Sales of $15.5 - $16.0 billion

- Adjusted EPS of $0.90 - $0.95

2021 Investor Day

Raytheon Technologies will host an investor day on May 18, 2021 with presentations from management from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET. Details will be available on the Company's website at investors.rtx.com.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics, and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Conference Call on the First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Raytheon Technologies' financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call will be (866) 219-7829 in the U.S. or (478) 205-0667 outside of the U.S. The passcode is 9535368. The conference call will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.rtx.com. Individuals may listen to the call and download charts that will be used during the call. These charts will be available for printing prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ("RTC") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP").

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature (hereinafter referred to as "other significant items"). Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted net income represents net income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items. For the Business segments, when applicable, adjustments of net sales similarly reflect continuing operations excluding other significant items, and adjustments of operating profit (loss) and margins similarly reflect continuing operations, excluding restructuring, acquisition accounting adjustments and other significant items.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTC's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTC's common stock and distribution of earnings to shareowners.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations and expected cash flow from operations, respectively) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide Raytheon Technologies Corporation's ("RTC") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "confident," "on track" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, other anticipated benefits to RTC of United Technologies Corporation's ("UTC") Rockwell Collins acquisition, the merger between UTC and Raytheon Company ("Raytheon," and such merger, the "merger") or the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "separation transactions"), including estimated synergies and customer cost savings resulting from the merger and the anticipated benefits and costs of the separation transactions and other statements that are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which RTC operates in the U.S. and globally and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in both the commercial and defense segments of the aerospace industry, levels of air travel, financial condition of commercial airlines, and the impact of pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and its effects, among other things, on global supply, demand and distribution capabilities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and results in an increasingly prolonged period of disruption to air travel and commercial activities generally, and significant restrictions and limitations on businesses, particularly within the aerospace and commercial airlines industries) aviation safety concerns, weather conditions and natural disasters, the financial condition of our customers and suppliers, and the risks associated with U.S. government sales (including changes or shifts in defense spending due to budgetary constraints, spending cuts resulting from sequestration or the allocation of funds to governmental responses to COVID-19, a government shutdown, or otherwise, and uncertain funding of programs); (2) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance, safety, regulatory compliance, and realization of the anticipated benefits (including our expected returns under customer contracts) of advanced technologies and new products and services; (3) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, including among other things the integration of UTC's and Raytheon Company's businesses and the integration of RTC with other businesses acquired before and after the merger, and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs and expenses; (4) RTC's levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability, including credit market conditions and our capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTC of its common stock, which are subject to a number of uncertainties and may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers; (8) company and customer-directed cost reduction efforts and restructuring costs and savings and other consequences thereof (including the potential termination of U.S. government contracts and performance under undefinitized contract actions and the potential inability to recover termination costs); (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the ability to realize the intended benefits of organizational changes; (11) the anticipated benefits of diversification and balance of operations across product lines, regions and industries; (12) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (13) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (14) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes; (15) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate, including the effect of changes in U.S. trade policies on general market conditions, global trade policies and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (16) changes resulting from the recent change in the U.S. Administration and potential changes in Department of Defense policies or priorities; (17) the effect of changes in tax (including U.S. tax reform enacted on December 22, 2017, which is commonly referred to as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017), environmental, regulatory and other laws and regulations (including, among other things, export and import requirements such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, anti-bribery and anticorruption requirements, including the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, industrial cooperation agreement obligations, and procurement and other regulations) in the U.S. and other countries in which RTC and its businesses operate; (18) the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the combination of UTC's and Raytheon's businesses (including ongoing integration activities from historic UTC and Raytheon acquisitions prior to the merger) cannot be realized in full or may take longer to realize than expected, or the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of UTC's businesses with Raytheon's will be greater than expected or may not result in the achievement of estimated synergies within the contemplated time frame or at all; (19) the ability of RTC to retain and hire key personnel and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world in light of, among other factors, the COVID-19 pandemic and related personnel reductions; and (20) the intended qualification of (i) the merger as a tax-free reorganization and (ii) the separation transactions and other internal restructurings as tax-free to UTC and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTC, UTC and Raytheon on Forms S-4, 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTC assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended March 31,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2021

2020(1) Net Sales $ 15,251



$ 11,360

Costs and Expenses:







Cost of sales 12,537



8,572



Research and development 589



535



Selling, general and administrative 1,220



977



Total Costs and Expenses 14,346



10,084

Other income, net 108



19

Operating profit 1,013



1,295



Non-service pension benefit (491)



(168)



Interest expense, net 346



332

Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,158



1,131



Income tax expense 345



639

Net income from continuing operations 813



492



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from continuing operations 41



54

Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners 772



438

Discontinued operations:







Loss from discontinued operations, before tax (20)



(176)



Income tax (benefit) expense from discontinued operations (1)



302



Net loss from discontinued operations (19)



(478)



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings from discontinued operations —



43

Loss from discontinued operations attributable to common shareowners (19)



(521)

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 753



$ (83)











Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Basic:







Income from continuing operations $ 0.51



$ 0.51



Loss from discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.61)



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.50



$ (0.10)

Earnings (loss) Per Share attributable to common shareowners - Diluted:







Income from continuing operations $ 0.51



$ 0.50



Loss from discontinued operations (0.01)



(0.60)



Net income (loss) attributable to common shareowners $ 0.50



$ (0.10)











Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:







Basic shares 1,511.1



858.4



Diluted shares 1,514.1



865.8







(1) As a result of the spin-offs of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies (the "Separation Transactions"), we have reclassified prior year amounts for Otis and Carrier as discontinued operations.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit



Quarter Ended

(Unaudited)

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020(1) (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales









Collins Aerospace Systems $ 4,370

$ 4,370



$ 6,438

$ 6,460

Pratt & Whitney 4,030

4,030



5,353

5,331

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 3,765

3,765



—

—

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 3,793

3,793



—

—

Total segments 15,958

15,958



11,791

11,791

Eliminations and other (707)

(707)



(431)

(431)

Consolidated $ 15,251

$ 15,251



$ 11,360

$ 11,360













Operating Profit









Collins Aerospace Systems $ 314

$ 332



$ 1,246

$ 1,284

Pratt & Whitney 20

40



475

515

Raytheon Intelligence & Space 388

388



—

—

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 496

496



—

—

Total segments 1,218

1,256



1,721

1,799

Eliminations and other (31)

(31)



(25)

(25)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (81)

(51)



(130)

(99)

FAS/CAS operating adjustment 423

423



—

—

Acquisition accounting adjustments (516)

—



(271)

—

Consolidated $ 1,013

$ 1,597



$ 1,295

$ 1,675













Segment Operating Profit Margin









Collins Aerospace Systems 7.2 % 7.6 %

19.4 % 19.9 % Pratt & Whitney 0.5 % 1.0 %

8.9 % 9.7 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space 10.3 % 10.3 %

NM

NM

Raytheon Missiles & Defense 13.1 % 13.1 %

NM

NM

Total segment 7.6 % 7.9 %

14.6 % 15.3 %





(1) Legacy UTC segments have been recast for the first quarter 2020, as a result of the Separation Transactions and the merger between UTC and Raytheon Company (the Raytheon Merger), which resulted in the reclassification of amounts for Otis and Carrier as discontinued operations and revisions to the Company's measurement of segment operating profit.

NM Not Meaningful

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,579



$ 8,802

Accounts receivable, net 10,037



9,254

Contract assets 10,238



9,931

Inventory, net 9,498



9,411

Other assets, current 4,200



5,978

Total Current Assets 42,552



43,376

Customer financing assets 3,079



3,144

Fixed assets, net 14,742



14,962

Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,913



1,880

Goodwill 54,265



54,285

Intangible assets, net 39,999



40,539

Other assets 4,058



3,967

Total Assets $ 160,608



$ 162,153









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 234



$ 247

Accounts payable 9,182



8,639

Accrued employee compensation 2,511



3,006

Other accrued liabilities 10,184



10,517

Contract liabilities 12,879



12,889

Long-term debt currently due 1,369



550

Total Current Liabilities 36,359



35,848

Long-term debt 29,935



31,026

Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,552



1,516

Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 9,808



10,342

Other long-term liabilities 9,612



9,537

Total Liabilities 87,266



88,269

Redeemable noncontrolling interest 34



32

Shareowners' Equity:





Common Stock 36,951



36,881

Treasury Stock (10,780)



(10,407)

Retained earnings 49,460



49,423

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,921)



(3,734)

Total Shareowners' Equity 71,710



72,163

Noncontrolling interest 1,598



1,689

Total Equity 73,308



73,852

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity $ 160,608



$ 162,153



Raytheon Technologies Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020(1) Operating Activities:





Net income from continuing operations $ 813



$ 492

Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,123



728

Deferred income tax provision 153



392

Stock compensation cost 84



63

Net periodic pension and other postretirement income (358)



(130)

Change in:





Accounts receivable (799)



390

Contract assets (311)



(349)

Inventory (113)



(395)

Other current assets (193)



(208)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 538



612

Contract liabilities (56)



(101)

Global pension contributions (7)



(8)

Other operating activities, net (151)



(354)

Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations 723



1,132

Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (387)



(325)

Investments in businesses (6)



—

Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 1,049



—

Increase in customer financing assets, net (81)



(88)

Increase in collaboration intangible assets (32)



(78)

Receipts (payments) from settlements of derivative contracts, net 49



(524)

Other investing activities, net (10)



(25)

Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations 582



(1,040)

Financing Activities:





Distribution from discontinued operations —



17,207

Repayment of long-term debt (286)



(13,810)

Decrease in short-term borrowings, net (13)



(663)

Proceeds from Common Stock issued under employee stock plans 1



6

Dividends paid on Common Stock (705)



(614)

Repurchase of Common Stock (375)



(47)

Net transfers to discontinued operations (5)



(1,016)

Other financing activities, net (161)



(23)

Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities from continuing operations (1,544)



1,040

Discontinued Operations:





Net cash used in operating activities (5)



(472)

Net cash used in investing activities —



(241)

Net cash provided by financing activities 5



322

Net cash flows used in discontinued operations —



(391)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations 23



(19)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations —



(76)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (216)



646

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 8,832



4,961

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within assets related to discontinued operations, beginning of period —



2,459

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 8,616



8,066

Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets 37



48

Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash for discontinued operations —



1,993

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,579



$ 6,025







(1) As a result of the Separation Transactions and the Raytheon Merger, certain reclassifications have been made to the prior year amounts to conform to the current year presentation. These reclassifications include the reclassification of the historical Otis and Carrier results to discontinued operations and the reclassification of lease amortization within our presentation of cash flows.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020 Collins Aerospace Systems





Net sales $ 4,370



$ 6,438

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(22)

Adjusted net sales $ 4,370



$ 6,460









Operating profit $ 314



$ 1,246

Restructuring (18)



(6)

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments(1) —



(22)

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(10)

Adjusted operating profit $ 332



$ 1,284

Adjusted operating profit margin 7.6 %

19.9 % Pratt & Whitney





Net sales $ 4,030



$ 5,353

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



22

Adjusted net sales $ 4,030



$ 5,331









Operating profit $ 20



$ 475

Restructuring (20)



—

Charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risk(1) —



(62)

Favorable impact of a contract termination(1) —



22

Adjusted operating profit $ 40



$ 515

Adjusted operating profit margin 1.0 %

9.7 % Raytheon Intelligence & Space





Net sales $ 3,765



$ —









Operating profit $ 388



$ —

Operating profit margin 10.3 %

— % Raytheon Missiles & Defense





Net sales $ 3,793



$ —









Operating profit $ 496



$ —

Operating profit margin 13.1 %

— % Eliminations and Other





Net sales $ (707)



$ (431)









Operating loss $ (31)



$ (25)

Restructuring —



(1)

Adjusted operating profit $ (31)



$ (24)

Corporate expenses and other unallocated items





Operating loss $ (81)



$ (130)

Restructuring (5)



(1)

Costs associated with the separation of the commercial businesses (8)



—

Transaction and integration costs associated with the Raytheon Merger (17)



(29)

Adjusted operating loss $ (51)



$ (100)

FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment





Operating Profit $ 423



$ —

Acquisition Accounting Adjustments





Operating loss $ (516)



$ (271)

Intangible impairment(1) —



(40)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (516)



(231)

Adjusted operating profit $ —



$ —

RTC Consolidated





Net sales $ 15,251



$ 11,360

Favorable impact of a contract termination —



22

Significant unfavorable contract adjustments —



(22)

Adjusted net sales $ 15,251



$ 11,360









Operating profit $ 1,013



$ 1,295

Restructuring (43)



(8)

Acquisition accounting adjustments (516)



(231)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating Profit above (25)



(141)

Adjusted operating profit $ 1,597



$ 1,675







(1) Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items in the table above for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.1 billion related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily consisting of charges related to customer bankruptcies and collectability risks. In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, management determined that these operational items were directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and would be significant to our 2020 results, and as such, we retrospectively revised Collins Aerospace System's and Pratt & Whitney's adjustments for Q1 2020 to include them and continued to make adjustments for similar items through the remainder of 2020. Management determined these items are incremental to similar costs (or income) incurred for reasons other than the pandemic and not expected to recur once the impact of the pandemic has subsided, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and appropriate for adjustment in the applicable periods. Our preliminary assessment is that similar items are not expected to be significant to our 2021 results, and therefore, we have not adjusted for such items in the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations, Earnings Per Share, Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions - Income (Expense)) 2021

2020 Income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 772



$ 438

Total Restructuring (43)



(8)

Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (516)



(231)

Total significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Operating Profit (25)



(141)

Tax effect of restructuring and significant non-recurring and non-operational items above 134



82

Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Income Tax Expense





Tax impact from business disposal (148)



—

Tax benefit (expenses) associated with the Company's separation of Otis and Carrier —



(415)

Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (598)



(713)

Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners $ 1,370



$ 1,151









Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.51



$ 0.50

Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.39)



(0.83)

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.90



$ 1.33









Effective Tax Rate 29.8 %

56.5 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate (10.8) %

(36.2) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 19.0 %

20.3 %

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended March 31,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2021

2020







Net cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 723



$ 1,132

Capital expenditures (387)



(325)

Free cash flow $ 336



$ 807



SOURCE Raytheon Technologies