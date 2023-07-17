Raytheon to open new facility at SkySong, The Arizona State University Scottsdale Innovation Center

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced that it will be opening a new facility at SkySong, The Arizona State University (ASU) Scottsdale Innovation Center, adding 28,000 square feet of digital design space to the company's footprint just minutes away from the main Tempe campus.

SkySong, The ASU Scottsdale Innovation Center is one of the premier economic engines in the Valley of the Sun.
The new engineering design hub will leverage talent in the Phoenix area, housing approximately 150 professional positions – 95 percent of which will be employees new to Raytheon. The location will focus primarily on digital design products that support the rapid growth and demand for the company's defense portfolio, which, to date, has mostly been concentrated in southern Arizona.

"We've been working for years to expand our presence in the greater Phoenix area to take advantage of a talent pool that is uniquely qualified to drive this type of innovation," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon. "This expansion will also provide greater opportunities to collaborate with other tech companies and suppliers in the region."

In addition to expanding its presence to the Valley, the move strengthens Raytheon's partnership with ASU, the largest engineering university in the country, to create a steady pipeline of talent for the future and further many research and development projects.

"ASU has a deep commitment to expanding its engagement with defense primes and co-locating with Raytheon at the ASU's SkySong Innovation Center will enable us to advance our work with one of the strongest companies in the world," said ASU President Michael Crow. "We welcome Raytheon to greater Phoenix and look forward to a new chapter in our relationship."

SkySong is a 1.2 million square foot mixed-use project featuring Class A commercial office space, retail, restaurant, hotel components, and the SkySong Apartments. With their expansion, Raytheon becomes the newest tenant of the innovation center, moving in alongside more than 60 private-sector businesses from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups.

Plaza Companies is the master developer of SkySong, in partnership with University Realty, Holualoa Companies, and the City of Scottsdale.

"We're excited to welcome Raytheon as a community partner as they expand their development and innovation expertise, growing the existing ecosystem in Arizona," said Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.

Raytheon's SkySong facility is scheduled to open in Fall 2023.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

