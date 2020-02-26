Raytheon, US Navy test first Standard Missile-2 from restarted production line

"The SM-2 is in high demand because of its advanced capabilities and history of more than 2,700 successful flight tests from U.S. Navy and international ships," said Dr. Mitch Stevison, Raytheon Strategic and Naval Systems vice president. "Navies worldwide have relied on this missile and it will continue to provide fleet protection for decades to come."

Raytheon has delivered over 11,000 SM-2 missiles to customers worldwide. In 2020, the company will begin to provide Australia, Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands with more than 280 missiles from its latest production batch.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2019 sales of $29 billion and 70,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 98 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Doug Shores

+1.256.527.5196

rmspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

