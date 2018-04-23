Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks

"Critical infrastructure – from the electrical grid to transportation – is under assault, and hackers are evading conventional security defenses," said John DeSimone, vice president of Cybersecurity and Special Missions at Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Commercial tools from companies like Virsec can help bridge the gap for our global government and commercial customers and provide effective protection against the growing cyber threat."

Trusted Execution protects against attacks on critical systems that bypass conventional network security tools using advanced hacking techniques and memory exploits. Commercially available, this technology protects memory and processes in real-time and instantly detects deviations in software applications. This deterministic process blocks attacks within milliseconds, providing precise forensics at every step.

"It's time to change the equation for security and deliver better protection for our most critical infrastructure," said Atiq Raza, CEO of Virsec. "Our philosophy is simple – rather than eternally chasing elusive threats, we need to take the guess-work out of cybersecurity and stop attacks, at the application level, in real-time."

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec was founded on the belief that a new model is required to counter today's advanced threats. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world's top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory systems. The team has broad leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and information technology companies, as well a long list of high-growth start-ups. More information and demos are available at www.virsec.com.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

