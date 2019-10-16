Raytheon, WEYTEC team to co-develop the next-generation air traffic control workstation

"As the skies grow more crowded, controllers need the best technology to efficiently manage the airspace," said Matt Gilligan, vice president, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services. "Not only will MARS workstations make their jobs easier, they will make the world's airspace system safer."

Today in the U.S., air traffic controllers use Raytheon's Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System, or STARS, to provide safe and efficient aircraft spacing and sequencing guidance for more than 40,000 departing and arriving aircraft daily at both civilian and military airports.

The Raytheon-WEYTEC team aims to replace the current systems, and similar ones abroad, with advanced, modern workstations that seamlessly integrate flight-critical applications, such as surveillance, weather, flight and airport data, onto touchscreens for enhanced airspace management.

WEYTEC, a Swiss company, brings smart tech to airport command and control centers around the world through the transmission, control, distribution and display of real-time data critical to efficient flight operations.

"Our integrated keyboard, video, and mouse switch solutions are autonomous, scalable, and IP-based, which makes them ideal for complex multiscreen workplaces like those found in air traffic control management," said Armin Klingler, Chairman of the Board of WEY Group AG.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

About WEY Technology

WEY Technology is a Swiss-based global information technology company with 11 branch offices worldwide and representation in more than 45 countries with local business partners.

WEYTEC solutions transmit, control, distribute and display real-time data in command centers, control rooms and trading floors around the world. WEYTEC specializes in KVM products and solutions that switch and distribute all information sources in any combination to an unlimited number of desks, video walls and screens. WEYTEC is a one-stop supplier that develops and manufactures virtually all its products and solutions in-house. First-class components, state-of-the-art manufacturing and Swiss workmanship guarantee the flawless quality of WEYTEC products.

Media Contact

Heather Uberuaga

+1.520.891.8421

iispr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

