Raytheon wins U.S. Air Force contract to mentor a small business on cybersecurity best practices

"Encouraging small business is a good thing for the government as well as Raytheon, and ITS brings a unique understanding of the Air Force mission from several operational perspectives," said Bill Sullivan, vice president of Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business. "Together, we are developing key technologies our customers need, and what we've learned on GPS OCX will be extremely valuable to everyone involved."

GPS OCX is the enhanced ground control segment of a U.S. Air Force-led effort to modernize America's GPS system. It has achieved the highest level of cybersecurity protections of any DoD space system to date.

"GPS OCX's information assurance protections are industry leading, which is why this partnership is an incredible learning opportunity for our company," said Hassan B. Campbell, president of ITS. "Cybersecurity is foundational to every DoD system, and the skills required to execute in this arena continue to evolve rapidly. We're looking forward to improving our current capabilities to protect the systems we make and deliver to our military customers."

About Infinity Technical Services

Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Infinity Technology Services, LLC, specializes in various engineering and support services across DoD space programs, supporting both the space and command and control segments in areas such as advisory assistance, systems engineering, system development, testing, information technology, and operations and maintenance. ITS is a certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned, Minority Owned, and Historically Underutilized for Business (HUBZone) Small Business.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I™ products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter .

Media Contacts

Heather Uberuaga

+1.520.891.8421

iispr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

