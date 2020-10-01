Raytion Announces the General Availability of Its Microsoft Graph Connectors for Microsoft Search

DUSSELDORF, Germany and SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytion, an internationally operating IT business consultancy specialized in search-based solutions and content integration, announces the general availability of its enterprise search connectors for Microsoft Graph. Raytion's Microsoft Graph connectors integrate content from third-party information systems into Microsoft Search.

The connectors for third-party content allow implementing Microsoft 365 productivity apps and intelligent search-based solutions for Microsoft Teams or SharePoint Online including organization-wide enterprise search platforms. Among the systems supported by the connectors are on-premises and cloud platforms from Atlassian, Box, Facebook, Google, IBM, Microsoft, OpenText, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow and Slack. Microsoft Search is Microsoft's cloud-native platform for building search-based applications. Microsoft Search provides cohesive and coherent search capabilities, which make it possible to intelligently find, discover, command, and navigate information across all your organization's data – both inside and outside of Microsoft 365.

"Digital transformation takes place faster than ever," said Valentin Richter, CEO of Raytion. "This rapid change encourages businesses to invest in long-term strategies for an integrated digital workplace. Together with Raytion's connectors for third-party content, Microsoft Search provides seamless access to relevant corporate knowledge, which is essential in such a strategy. We feel honored being one of Microsoft's key partners in offering connectors for Microsoft Graph and Microsoft Search and in extending the business use cases of Microsoft 365."

Bill Baer, senior technical product manager at Microsoft Corp., said, "Microsoft Search is at the heart of Microsoft's knowledge and insights strategy. We are glad that Raytion is one of our launch partners for Microsoft Search. Their connectors and solutions reliably integrate third-party repositories into Microsoft Search and make the most of Microsoft 365."

Raytion's Microsoft Graph connectors for Microsoft Search are available immediately.

Raytion is an internationally operating IT business consultancy. With a strategic focus on collaboration, search and cloud, Raytion designs, builds and operates rich business applications, including intelligent search-based solutions and enterprise search platforms. Raytion is one of the leading vendor-independent enterprise search specialists and a long-term integration partner of the major search technology vendors. Since 2001, Raytion has been implementing and operating high-quality, large-scale solutions for Global 500 companies and organizations worldwide.

