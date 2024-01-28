Raytron to Light Up SPIE Photonics West 2024 with Infrared Tech Marvels

News provided by

InfiRay

28 Jan, 2024, 21:08 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytron will meet the customers at booth No.4118 of SPIE Photonics West in the Moscone Center, San Francisco from January 30 to February 1, 2024. The world's first 8μm 1920 uncooled long-wave infrared detector will make a stunning debut, and the highly praised G series thermal module and Mini and Tiny series modules will also be presented. In addition, InfiRay®, a brand of Raytron, will also unveil innovative short-wave infrared detectors.

At this exhibition, Raytron will present the InfiRay® ASIC Uncooled Thermal Module. The G1 Thermal Module is equipped with a self-developed 12μm VOx ceramic infrared detector with a high resolution of 1280×1024. The Mini and Tiny series modules are highly praised by customers for their high performance and cost-effectiveness. 

Jason Xu, Business Development Manager of Raytron, says: "InfiRay® ASIC Uncooled Thermal Module is definitely the best. InfiRay's self-developed ASIC module is an all-round product and is lighter, smaller, and cheaper than traditional thermal imaging modules. It has better performance and low power consumption. I'd like to regard it as the perfect component for infrared detectors. We will have a live demonstration of the Mini series module. Welcome to our booth to experience it."

In addition to the long-wave infrared products, Raytron is also exploring the short-wave infrared technology. The universal short-wave detector RTS615B_M1, liner array short-wave detector RS1012L-C, and other short-wave detectors will be unveiled at SPIE Photonics West 2024. They can provide various solutions. These innovative products can play a critical role in many industries, such as machine vision, industrial sorting, spectral imaging, semiconductor detection, and biomedical imaging.

"Speaking of technological innovation, I must talk about the world's first 8μm 1920 uncooled infrared detector," Jason Xu says proudly. "We present this product this time specially, so you can enjoy the beauty of technological innovation up close. We also offer the WLP sensor for users with specific needs."

Raytron, founded in 2009, is a global leader in the infrared thermal imaging industry. Among the 2,000+ employees of Raytron, over half of them are dedicated to innovation and R&D. Raytron is leading the industry with more than 2,030 intellectual property projects in multiple fields, including integrated circuits, MEMS sensor design and manufacturing, and image algorithms.

InfiRay Booth Information: 
Exhibition Dates: 30 Jan - 1 Feb 2024
The Moscone Center, San Francisco, California, United States
Booth No. 4118

Contact Information:

For more information or interviews, please contact:
Marketing Department of Raytron
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook：https://www.facebook.com/InfiRayGlobal
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/infiray_technology/
Official Website: https://www.infiray.com/ 

SOURCE InfiRay

Also from this source

How do InfiRay thermal cameras safeguard oilfields against security threats

How do InfiRay thermal cameras safeguard oilfields against security threats

"In the past, oilfield security mainly relied on our security team, requiring the deployment of numerous patrol vehicles every day. Now, with the...

InfiRay Plans to Unveil Its Latest Car Night Vision AI System at CES 2024

Over the past decade, InfiRay, a world-renowned thermal camera manufacturer, has made continuous efforts and progress in the infrared field and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.