RAYUS Radiology Acquires InHealth Imaging to Expand Puget Sound Presence

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAYUS Radiology, one of the nation's leading radiology and outpatient imaging providers, announced the acquisition of three InHealth Imaging centers serving the greater Kitsap Peninsula, Olympic Peninsula and West Puget Sound communities. This expansion creates a network of 14 outpatient centers providing high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services across the Seattle and Puget Sound region.

"Through this partnership, we establish a platform to bring our best-in-class services and quality radiology solutions to the Kitsap and Olympic Peninsula communities and continue to increase access to freestanding imaging centers in the area," said Kim Tzoumakas, RAYUS Radiology Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to partner with local, subspecialized radiologists, technologists and care teams that have been serving Puget Sound communities for more than 20 years."

With the addition of the three centers in Poulsbo, Bremerton and Port Orchard, RAYUS Radiology will provide the full spectrum of imaging including MRI, CT, 3D mammography and Breast biopsy, Ultrasound and X-ray, Nuclear medicine, Bone densitometry (DXA) and image-guided pain injections.

"We share so many things in common – from the way our radiologists connect with referring providers to our care teams' commitment to personalized, high quality patient care," said Manfred Henne, MD, PhD, radiologist and founder of InHealth Imaging. "At a time when patients and providers are seeking high-quality, high-value outpatient imaging and radiology options close to home, this partnership positions us to lead the way in providing a full range of state-of-the-art imaging and interventional radiology services and allows us to continue delivering high-quality local imaging care with the same subspecialized radiologists, staff and locations.

"We are honored to be able to provide the highest quality imaging services as a part of RAYUS in our freestanding centers which allows us to offer affordable rates to our patients," said Dr. Henne.

As the nation's leader in outpatient-based diagnostic imaging and related services, RAYUS Radiology manages more than 145 centers in 22 states – including 14 centers serving Seattle and the Puget Sound. RAYUS Radiology combines the strength and efficiency of a robust national network with the flexibility and expertise of local partnerships. Each year, more than one million patients and their referring clinicians turn to RAYUS Radiology for high-quality, patient-centered and highly accessible care through its community-based multi-modality diagnostic imaging centers.

About RAYUS Radiology: RAYUS Radiology, formerly Center for Diagnostic Imaging, is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit www.RAYUSradiology.com

