RAYUS Radiology Launches Transpara® Breast AI Services in Washington State

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2025 -- RAYUS Radiology has introduced AI-assisted mammography in its Washington State clinics, giving patients access to one of the most advanced tools in breast cancer detection.

RAYUS Radiology launches Transpara® Breast AI in Washington, enhancing early breast cancer detection with AI. Post this AI Assisted Mammograms

The new add-on service uses Transpara® Breast AI, developed by ScreenPoint Medical, alongside screening mammograms for patients who choose the option. To date, this FDA-cleared software has processed more than ten million mammograms worldwide and serves as a second set of eyes for breast radiologists. By highlighting subtle areas of concern, the technology may support earlier detection of breast cancer, which can save more lives.

Dr. Kara Carlson, a subspecialized breast radiologist with Medical Scanning Consultants, PA., for RAYUS Radiology in Washington State, said:

"As a breast radiologist practicing here in Washington, I see every day how much reassurance patients are seeking when it comes to early detection. With AI acting as an additional pair of eyes, we can provide patients with even more confidence in their mammogram results. For women with dense breast tissue especially, this tool strengthens our ability to find cancers at an earlier, more treatable stage."

The technology integrates directly into the exam workflow and does not add time to the appointment, so the patient experience remains unchanged. Patients who choose to add AI to their screening mammography exam will be assessed a fee as the technology is not covered by insurance.

Dr. Kellie Schenk, National Breast Section Leader for the RAYUS Quality Institute, added:

"The integration of AI into breast health is one of the most meaningful advancements we've seen in years. These tools don't replace the expertise of radiologists, they enhance it. By combining proven algorithms with expert human clinical judgement, we are reshaping breast cancer screening into a more precise, consistent, and patient-centered process. This innovation of care positions RAYUS at the forefront of delivering safer and smarter care for communities nationally."

RAYUS will expand this offering to additional markets in the coming months as part of its ongoing investment in innovation and commitment to advancing breast health across its national network of clinics.

