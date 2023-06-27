Rayyan Systems Announces Ray Peru as Sales Director for the Americas

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rayyan Systems, a leading provider of innovative solutions for evidence synthesis, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray Peru as Sales Director for the Americas. In his new role, Peru will spearhead sales efforts to serve more research organizations.

Peru brings a wealth of experience to Rayyan, with an extensive background in sales leadership and a deep understanding of the research industry. Prior to joining Rayyan, Peru held a prominent sales position at Zoom, where he consistently delivered outstanding results for customers.

"I am truly honored to join Rayyan as Sales Director for the Americas," said Peru. "Rayyan is revolutionizing evidence synthesis. We have the unique opportunity to modernize the way researchers conduct systematic reviews, saving time, improving accuracy, and advancing science. I am excited to be part of a company partnering with the research community to advance the field of research."

Peru's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Rayyan as the company continues to experience significant growth and global recognition for its cutting-edge technology. By combining advanced machine learning algorithms with an intuitive user experience, Rayyan empowers researchers to streamline their systematic review processes, enabling them to make more informed decisions and accelerate the pace of discovery. Researchers report time savings of 80% using Rayyan for their research.

"Ray is an exceptional leader who shares our compassion for researchers and passion for research innovation," said Bob Ayan, CEO of Rayyan. "We are confident that he will build valuable relationships with research teams across the Americas that will further Rayyan's impact on science and medicine."

Hundreds of thousands of researchers across the Americas have already incorporated Rayyan into their research process, unlocking the societal benefits of accelerated scientific and medical findings.

As Sales Director for the Americas, Peru will be responsible for fostering strong client relationships to further democratize access to Rayyan as an important tool for science. His expertise will be instrumental in driving customer success while also identifying new opportunities to serve more researchers and research organizations.

About Rayyan Systems:

Rayyan Systems is a leading provider of evidence synthesis solutions, dedicated to revolutionizing the way researchers conduct evidence-based research.

