Raze Markets Achieves FSCA Licensing, Eyes South African Market Following FMAS Conference

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raze Markets, a renowned name in the online trading business, is gearing up to enter the South African market with the finalization of the FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) license. The company has summed up its fruitful participation in the Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS:24), which was held at the Sandton Convention Centre from May 20-22, 2024. This premium event, arranged for entities interested in online trading, fintech, crypto, digital assets, and payments, provided an excellent chance to establish new connections and exchange ideas.

"We were thrilled to attend the FMAS:24 conference and look forward to bringing our top-level trading solutions to more South African traders soon," said Tapiwa Katsaruware, Raze Markets spokesperson. "The insights and connections we made at this event have been crucial in helping us establish ourselves in the South African market. With our upcoming final stamp on our FSCA license, we are all excited about the opportunities this expansion presents."

Commitment to Regulatory Compliance and Advanced Trading Solutions

Obtaining an FSCA license is a key milestone for Raze Markets, confirming the company's commitment to regulatory compliance and client confidence. This license will boost the broker's products and help the company's extension plans. The firm is also launching a new website that will equip traders with updated functionality and easy navigation. The broker provides cutting-edge tools and information to help traders succeed.

"Our platform is designed with traders in mind, offering advanced tools, powerful security, and multiple trading resources," added Katsaruware. "We are dedicated to providing a safe and regulated trading environment to our clients, and our efforts to secure the FSCA license reflect that. All this is a pivotal part of our growth strategy, as we plan to expand into new markets worldwide and continue our journey to becoming a global brand."

About Raze Markets

Raze Markets is a leading financial company that provides innovative trading services to both novice and expert traders. Featuring over 1000+ CFDs, the broker enables traders to access diverse financial markets. Other facilities include a 50 percent first deposit bonus, cryptocurrencies as deposit and withdrawal methods, and swap free trading. The firm also offers copy trading, an MT5 platform, raw spreads, and leverage up to 1:500. Ultimately, Raze Markets delivers excellence and fosters strong client relationships, making a significant impact in the online trading scene.

