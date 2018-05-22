Razer Core X Unleashes Ultimate Graphics Boost For Laptops: More Space. More Powerful. More Affordable.

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the Razer Core X, a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) external graphics enclosure for gaming-grade performance at a new value price. The Razer Core series of external graphics enclosures, including the Core V2 and Core X, are now compatible with Mac laptops with Thunderbolt 3.
Razer Core X
The new Core X transforms integrated graphics laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth into desktop-class gaming machines by adding an external graphics card. Gamers can also future-proof their gaming laptops or unlock VR-Ready experiences by boosting the performance beyond the current laptop's limits.
Designed with a standard Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Core X is incredibly versatile and compatible with Razer Blade laptops and systems running Windows and macOS (specifically, Windows 10 Redstone 1 or later, and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later with compatible AMD Radeon™ cards). Razer compatible laptops include the Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade and Razer Blade Pro (GTX 1060 version). Additional Windows 10 laptops require a Thunderbolt 3 port with external graphics (eGFX) support.
Crafted from the ground up, the Razer Core X features an expanded internal design with a wider aluminum shell to accommodate up to 3-slot-wide desktop graphics cards. The Core X supports the latest desktop PCIe graphics cards such as NVIDIA® GeForce®, NVIDIA® Quadro®, and AMD XConnect™ enabled Radeon™ and Radeon™ Pro cards. Harnessing the power of these high-performance graphics cards, the Core X accelerates creative workflow and creates a compact work- or battlestation.
The Razer Core X embraces plug-and-play capabilities with the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connection to the laptop. This eliminates the need for lengthy reboots every time the external graphics enclosure is connected. The convenient Thunderbolt 3 connection also yields fast speeds at up to 40 Gbps.
The Razer Core X houses a massive 650W ATX power supply to provide adequate power for the latest and future graphics cards. A single Thunderbolt 3 connection to the laptop now provides 100W of power for laptop charging.
The aluminum enclosure is designed with open vents and additional desktop cooling to quickly dispense heat and provide optimal thermal performance for gaming sessions or digital currency mining.
Physical installation of a desktop graphics card takes seconds with the Razer Core X. Its durable aluminum housing slides open with minimal effort, and the graphics card is secured in place with a thumb screw for a toolless setup. Razer's solution helps future-proof laptops, as graphics cards are easily swappable with new components and graphics as they become available.
Razer also announced today the release of the new Razer Blade 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring Intel's latest 8th-generation, six-core processor and NVIDIA Max-Q graphics.
Availability
Razer Core X
The Razer Core X is now available at US $299 for order today in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany and China, and shipping soon to the Nordics, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.
For more information, visit razer.com/core-x
Razer Core V2
The Razer Core V2 is currently available at US $499 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.
For more information, visit razer.com/core-v2
Comparison
|
Razer Core X
|
Razer Core V2
|
Price
|
$299
|
$499
|
Power Supply
|
ATX 650W
|
Slim Form-factor 500W
|
Laptop Charging
|
100W
|
65W
|
Max Size GPU
|
3-slot card
|
2.2-slot card
|
macOS
|
✔
|
✔
|
USB + Ethernet
|
-
|
✔
|
Razer Chroma
|
-
|
✔
|
Max inner size -
|
Length: 12.99"/ 330 mm
Height: 6.29" / 160 mm
Width: 2.36" / 60 mm
|
Length: 11.81"/ 300 mm
Height: 5.71" / 145mm
Width: 1.69" / 43mm
|
External Dimensions
|
Length: 14.72" / 374 mm
Height: 9.06" / 230 mm
Width: 6.61" / 168 mm
|
Length: 13.38" / 339.9 mm
Height: 8.6" / 218.4 mm
Width: 4.13" / 104.9 mm
About the new Razer Core X
Specifications:
|
Connection to PC
|
Thunderbolt 3 using included 40Gbps cable
|
Compatible Razer Laptops
|
Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade, and Razer Blade Pro equipped with Thunderbolt 3.
|
Razer Core X max inner dimensions
|
Length : 12.99"/ 330 mm
Height*: 6.29" / 160 mm
Width : 2.36" / 60 mm
* Height measured from top of PCIe connector to the bottom of the locking pin ramps.
|
System Requirements
|
See following graphics card compatibility list for Windows 10 and
|
GPU Support
(Graphics card not
|
GPU Type
|
Up to 3-Slot wide, full-length, PCI-Express x16
|
GPU Max Power
|
500 Watts
|
Windows 10 compatible graphics chipsets
|
Qualified NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics chipsets
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan X
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan V
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan Xp
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980 Ti
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 Ti
NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750
Qualified NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics chipsets
NVIDIA® Quadro® P4000
NVIDIA® Quadro® P5000
NVIDIA® Quadro® P6000
NVIDIA® Quadro® GP100
Qualified AMD Radeon™ graphics chipsets
AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 64
AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 56
AMD Radeon™ RX 500 Series
AMD Radeon™ RX 400 Series
AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury
AMD Radeon™ R9 Nano
AMD Radeon™ R9 300 Series
AMD Radeon™ R9 290X
AMD Radeon™ R9 290
AMD Radeon™ R9 285
|
Mac compatible graphics chipsets
|
AMD Radeon RX 570
AMD Radeon RX580
AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
AMD Radeon RX Vega 64
AMD Vega Frontier Edition Air
AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100
|
Input & Output
|
Thunderbolt 3 (for connection to PC)
|
Internal Power Supply
|
650 W ATX
|
Laptop Power Delivery
|
Up to 100 Watts via USB-C
|
Razer Core Approx. Size
|
6.61" / 168 mm (Width) x 14.72" / 374 mm (Depth) x 9.06" / 230 mm (Height)
Recommended Retail Price: $299 USD
Images:
Product Images - For digital screens (websites, mobile, social media)
ABOUT RAZER
Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
