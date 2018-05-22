Razer Core X Unleashes Ultimate Graphics Boost For Laptops: More Space. More Powerful. More Affordable.

Razer Core external graphics enclosures are now compatible with Mac Thunderbolt™ 3 laptops unlocking desktop-class gaming and performance

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled the Razer Core X, a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) external graphics enclosure for gaming-grade performance at a new value price. The Razer Core series of external graphics enclosures, including the Core V2 and Core X, are now compatible with Mac laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

Razer Core X
The new Core X transforms integrated graphics laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth into desktop-class gaming machines by adding an external graphics card. Gamers can also future-proof their gaming laptops or unlock VR-Ready experiences by boosting the performance beyond the current laptop's limits.

Designed with a standard Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Core X is incredibly versatile and compatible with Razer Blade laptops and systems running Windows and macOS (specifically, Windows 10 Redstone 1 or later, and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later with compatible AMD Radeon™ cards). Razer compatible laptops include the Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade and Razer Blade Pro (GTX 1060 version). Additional Windows 10 laptops require a Thunderbolt 3 port with external graphics (eGFX) support.

Crafted from the ground up, the Razer Core X features an expanded internal design with a wider aluminum shell to accommodate up to 3-slot-wide desktop graphics cards. The Core X supports the latest desktop PCIe graphics cards such as NVIDIA® GeForce®, NVIDIA® Quadro®, and AMD XConnect™ enabled Radeon™ and Radeon™ Pro cards. Harnessing the power of these high-performance graphics cards, the Core X accelerates creative workflow and creates a compact work- or battlestation.

The Razer Core X embraces plug-and-play capabilities with the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connection to the laptop. This eliminates the need for lengthy reboots every time the external graphics enclosure is connected. The convenient Thunderbolt 3 connection also yields fast speeds at up to 40 Gbps.

The Razer Core X houses a massive 650W ATX power supply to provide adequate power for the latest and future graphics cards. A single Thunderbolt 3 connection to the laptop now provides 100W of power for laptop charging.

The aluminum enclosure is designed with open vents and additional desktop cooling to quickly dispense heat and provide optimal thermal performance for gaming sessions or digital currency mining.

Physical installation of a desktop graphics card takes seconds with the Razer Core X. Its durable aluminum housing slides open with minimal effort, and the graphics card is secured in place with a thumb screw for a toolless setup. Razer's solution helps future-proof laptops, as graphics cards are easily swappable with new components and graphics as they become available.

Razer also announced today the release of the new Razer Blade 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring Intel's latest 8th-generation, six-core processor and NVIDIA Max-Q graphics.

Availability

Razer Core X
The Razer Core X is now available at US $299 for order today in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany and China, and shipping soon to the Nordics, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

For more information, visit razer.com/core-x

Razer Core V2
The Razer Core V2 is currently available at US $499 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

For more information, visit razer.com/core-v2

Comparison


Razer Core X

Razer Core V2

Price

$299

$499

Power Supply

ATX 650W

Slim Form-factor 500W

Laptop Charging

100W

65W

Max Size GPU

3-slot card

2.2-slot card

macOS

USB + Ethernet

-

Razer Chroma

-

Max inner size -
Graphics

Length: 12.99"/ 330 mm

Height: 6.29" / 160 mm

Width: 2.36" / 60 mm

Length: 11.81"/ 300 mm

Height: 5.71" / 145mm

Width: 1.69" / 43mm

External Dimensions

Length: 14.72" / 374 mm

Height: 9.06" / 230 mm

Width: 6.61" / 168 mm

Length: 13.38" / 339.9 mm

Height: 8.6" / 218.4 mm

Width: 4.13" / 104.9 mm

About the new Razer Core X

Specifications:

Connection to PC

Thunderbolt 3 using included 40Gbps cable

Compatible Razer Laptops

Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade, and Razer Blade Pro equipped with Thunderbolt 3.

Razer Core X max inner dimensions

Length : 12.99"/ 330 mm

Height*: 6.29" / 160 mm

Width : 2.36" / 60 mm

* Height measured from top of PCIe connector to the bottom of the locking pin ramps.

System Requirements
  • Windows® 10 64-bit RS1 or above with Thunderbolt 3 port
  • Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later. Requires compatible AMD graphics card.

See following graphics card compatibility list for Windows 10 and
macOS devices.

GPU Support 

(Graphics card not
included)

GPU Type

Up to 3-Slot wide, full-length, PCI-Express x16
graphics card

GPU Max Power
Support

500  Watts

Windows 10 compatible graphics chipsets

Qualified NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics chipsets

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan X

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan V

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan Xp

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980 Ti

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 Ti

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750

Qualified NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics chipsets

NVIDIA® Quadro® P4000

NVIDIA® Quadro® P5000

NVIDIA® Quadro® P6000

NVIDIA® Quadro® GP100

Qualified AMD Radeon™ graphics chipsets

AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 64

AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 56

AMD Radeon™ RX 500 Series

AMD Radeon™ RX 400 Series

AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury

AMD Radeon™ R9 Nano

AMD Radeon™ R9 300 Series

AMD Radeon™ R9 290X

AMD Radeon™ R9 290

AMD Radeon™ R9 285

Mac compatible graphics chipsets

AMD Radeon RX 570

AMD Radeon RX580

AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100

AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

AMD Radeon RX Vega 64

AMD Vega Frontier Edition Air

AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100

Input & Output

Thunderbolt 3 (for connection to PC)

Internal Power Supply

650 W ATX

Laptop Power Delivery

Up to 100 Watts via USB-C

Razer Core Approx. Size

6.61" / 168 mm (Width) x 14.72" / 374 mm (Depth) x 9.06" / 230 mm (Height)

Recommended Retail Price: $299 USD

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone. Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher). Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).  

Press Contacts:

Americas
Kevin Allen
Kevin.Allen@razer.com

Alain Mazer, Global Director of Public Relations
Alain.Mazer@razer.com

Europe/Africa
Jan Horak
Jan.Horak@razer.com

China
Leonard Le
Leanard.Le@razer.com

Asia Pacific
Raymond Lau
Raymond.Lau@razer.com

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

 

