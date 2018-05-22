Razer Core X Unleashes Ultimate Graphics Boost For Laptops: More Space. More Powerful. More Affordable.

Razer Core X

The new Core X transforms integrated graphics laptops like the Razer Blade Stealth into desktop-class gaming machines by adding an external graphics card. Gamers can also future-proof their gaming laptops or unlock VR-Ready experiences by boosting the performance beyond the current laptop's limits.

Designed with a standard Thunderbolt 3 connection, the Core X is incredibly versatile and compatible with Razer Blade laptops and systems running Windows and macOS (specifically, Windows 10 Redstone 1 or later, and macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later with compatible AMD Radeon™ cards). Razer compatible laptops include the Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade and Razer Blade Pro (GTX 1060 version). Additional Windows 10 laptops require a Thunderbolt 3 port with external graphics (eGFX) support.

Crafted from the ground up, the Razer Core X features an expanded internal design with a wider aluminum shell to accommodate up to 3-slot-wide desktop graphics cards. The Core X supports the latest desktop PCIe graphics cards such as NVIDIA® GeForce®, NVIDIA® Quadro®, and AMD XConnect™ enabled Radeon™ and Radeon™ Pro cards. Harnessing the power of these high-performance graphics cards, the Core X accelerates creative workflow and creates a compact work- or battlestation.

The Razer Core X embraces plug-and-play capabilities with the Thunderbolt 3 USB-C connection to the laptop. This eliminates the need for lengthy reboots every time the external graphics enclosure is connected. The convenient Thunderbolt 3 connection also yields fast speeds at up to 40 Gbps.

The Razer Core X houses a massive 650W ATX power supply to provide adequate power for the latest and future graphics cards. A single Thunderbolt 3 connection to the laptop now provides 100W of power for laptop charging.

The aluminum enclosure is designed with open vents and additional desktop cooling to quickly dispense heat and provide optimal thermal performance for gaming sessions or digital currency mining.

Physical installation of a desktop graphics card takes seconds with the Razer Core X. Its durable aluminum housing slides open with minimal effort, and the graphics card is secured in place with a thumb screw for a toolless setup. Razer's solution helps future-proof laptops, as graphics cards are easily swappable with new components and graphics as they become available.

Razer also announced today the release of the new Razer Blade 15.6-inch gaming laptop featuring Intel's latest 8th-generation, six-core processor and NVIDIA Max-Q graphics.

Availability

Razer Core X

The Razer Core X is now available at US $299 for order today in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany and China, and shipping soon to the Nordics, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

Razer Core V2

The Razer Core V2 is currently available at US $499 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

Comparison









Razer Core X Razer Core V2 Price $299 $499 Power Supply ATX 650W Slim Form-factor 500W Laptop Charging 100W 65W Max Size GPU 3-slot card 2.2-slot card macOS ✔ ✔ USB + Ethernet - ✔ Razer Chroma - ✔ Max inner size -

Graphics Length: 12.99"/ 330 mm Height: 6.29" / 160 mm Width: 2.36" / 60 mm Length: 11.81"/ 300 mm Height: 5.71" / 145mm Width: 1.69" / 43mm External Dimensions Length: 14.72" / 374 mm Height: 9.06" / 230 mm Width: 6.61" / 168 mm Length: 13.38" / 339.9 mm Height: 8.6" / 218.4 mm Width: 4.13" / 104.9 mm

About the new Razer Core X

Specifications:

Connection to PC Thunderbolt 3 using included 40Gbps cable Compatible Razer Laptops Razer Blade Stealth, Razer Blade, and Razer Blade Pro equipped with Thunderbolt 3. Razer Core X max inner dimensions Length : 12.99"/ 330 mm Height*: 6.29" / 160 mm Width : 2.36" / 60 mm

* Height measured from top of PCIe connector to the bottom of the locking pin ramps. System Requirements Windows® 10 64-bit RS1 or above with Thunderbolt 3 port

Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later. Requires compatible AMD graphics card. See following graphics card compatibility list for Windows 10 and

macOS devices. GPU Support (Graphics card not

included) GPU Type Up to 3-Slot wide, full-length, PCI-Express x16

graphics card GPU Max Power

Support 500 Watts Windows 10 compatible graphics chipsets Qualified NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics chipsets

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan X NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan V NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX Titan Xp NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1080 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 Ti NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980 Ti NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 980 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750 Ti NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 750

Qualified NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics chipsets

NVIDIA® Quadro® P4000 NVIDIA® Quadro® P5000 NVIDIA® Quadro® P6000 NVIDIA® Quadro® GP100

Qualified AMD Radeon™ graphics chipsets

AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 64 AMD Radeon™ VEGA RX 56 AMD Radeon™ RX 500 Series AMD Radeon™ RX 400 Series AMD Radeon™ R9 Fury AMD Radeon™ R9 Nano AMD Radeon™ R9 300 Series AMD Radeon™ R9 290X AMD Radeon™ R9 290 AMD Radeon™ R9 285

Mac compatible graphics chipsets AMD Radeon RX 570 AMD Radeon RX580 AMD Radeon Pro WX 7100 AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 AMD Vega Frontier Edition Air AMD Radeon Pro WX 9100 Input & Output Thunderbolt 3 (for connection to PC) Internal Power Supply 650 W ATX Laptop Power Delivery Up to 100 Watts via USB-C Razer Core Approx. Size 6.61" / 168 mm (Width) x 14.72" / 374 mm (Depth) x 9.06" / 230 mm (Height)

Recommended Retail Price: $299 USD

