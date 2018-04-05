Razer Launches Its Digital Game Store

With Razer's global leadership in gaming peripherals, laptops and software, the Razer Game Store is the next step in its expanding ecosystem for gamers.

Get Games, Get Rewarded

When gamers buy games from the Razer Game Store, they get access to exclusive offers, Razer Game Store vouchers, discounted Razer peripherals on the RazerStore or other perks.

In addition, gamers will also earn zSilver loyalty rewards credits with each purchase on the Razer Game Store, including credit card transactions. Paying instead with zGold grants even larger zSilver rewards.

With its unique rewards system, buying a game from the Razer Game Store grants more value than in any other digital store as gamers are then able to redeem their rewards for other Razer products and more each time they checkout.

"As gamers, we know the importance of a good deal and the Razer Game Store delivers that to everyone," says Min-Liang Tan, Razer co-founder and CEO. "We have been delighting gamers with our high-performing peripherals, laptops and software, and we're now also able to provide the content itself that fuels their passion."

Availability

At launch, the Razer Game Store will go live in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and France with localized content, prices, payment methods, and customer support. The remaining countries of Europe are supported with an English version of the store with prices in Euro currency.

Other countries are supported through a global storefront with prices based on US dollars.

The Razer Game Store Promise

The Razer commitment to customers and to the industry is demonstrated by:

Selling only officially authorized keys – Razer works with many publishing and developer partners to make sure that all games sold on the Razer Game Store are fully licensed.

– Razer works with many publishing and developer partners to make sure that all games sold on the Razer Game Store are fully licensed. Providing Razer rewards for every purchase – Razer commits to rewarding gamers each time they check out with unique offers like zSilver bonuses, vouchers and hardware discounts.

– Razer commits to rewarding gamers each time they check out with unique offers like zSilver bonuses, vouchers and hardware discounts. Razer Exclusive Deals – Deals marked as Razer Exclusive feature great promotions and rewards exclusive to Razer.

Catalog

The catalog for the Razer Game Store features the industry's biggest names including Ubisoft, Bethesda, Bandai Namco, Deep Silver, Rockstar, and many more. Gamers will see the year's most anticipated titles such as "The Crew 2" and "Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire", among past hits like "Grand Theft Auto V", "Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands", "Cuphead" and "Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider".

Ubisoft Launch Promotion

The Razer Game Store will kick off with Ubisoft and Razer bringing gamers exclusive deals on some of the French Publisher's best games and franchises.

Look out for the opportunity to save up to 75% on games like "Assassin's Creed Origins", "Watch Dogs 2," "Far Cry 4," "South Park: The Fractured but Whole", and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: SIEGE". rzr.to/RGSLaunch

Razer Exclusives

Razer Game Store customers can expect to see a new selection of exclusives and rewards on a rotating group of four games each week. The first selection of Razer Exclusives include: "Far Cry 5", "Assassin's Creed: Origins", "Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom", and "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus". Not only are these games discounted up to 50%, but their purchase includes a Razer Game Store voucher of up to $15, double zSilver rewards, and a $10 voucher on Razer peripherals purchased on RazerStore. rzr.to/RGSExclusives

Furi Giveaway

10,000 Steam keys for the indie game Furi sponsored by the Razer Game Store will be given out on a first come first serve basis with sign-ups managed through to rzr.to/RGSGiveaway.

