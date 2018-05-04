Razer Phone Hits Best Buy Shelves With A Limited Time Offer

With the addition of the Razer Phone, Best Buy now offers a comprehensive category of Razer products with peripherals, systems and mobile. Gamers can visit select in-store Best Buy locations in the USA, Canada and online at BestBuy.com to seize the popular Razer gaming smartphone.

The Razer Phone is the ultimate in mobile gaming with a phenomenal display, cinematic audio and enough power to last all day. Boasting the world's first 120 Hz UltraMotionTM display, the Razer Phone delivers the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among smartphones today.

For more information about the Razer Phone, please visit http://rzr.to/phone.

http://rzr.to/phone-trailer

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

