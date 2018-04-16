Razer Phone Receives Android 8.1 Oreo Update And More

The software update presents a cleaner visual design and under-the-hood improvements for a better overall experience. Users can also expect a Nova Launcher update, system improvements, and bug fixes.

Starting today, the Razer Phone is now available online at BestBuy.com and will be coming soon to Best Buy retail stores. The Razer Phone can also be purchased through Razer.com, Amazon, and Microsoft stores across North America.

The Razer Phone is the ultimate in mobile entertainment with a phenomenal display, cinematic audio and enough power to last all day. Boasting the world's first 120 Hz UltraMotionTM display, the Razer Phone delivers the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among smartphones today.

For more information about the Razer Phone, please visit http://rzr.to/phone.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

