Razer Phone Receives Android 8.1 Oreo Update And More

IRVINE, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RazerTM, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the release of Android 8.1 Oreo on the Razer Phone. A phased rollout of the Android 8.1 update will begin today and continue over the next 10 days.
This update brings the latest and greatest Android experience to the Razer Phone. The Razer Phone's existing features are better than ever, taking Netflix original HDR content, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120hz gaming to the highest level of entertainment.
The software update presents a cleaner visual design and under-the-hood improvements for a better overall experience. Users can also expect a Nova Launcher update, system improvements, and bug fixes.
Starting today, the Razer Phone is now available online at BestBuy.com and will be coming soon to Best Buy retail stores. The Razer Phone can also be purchased through Razer.com, Amazon, and Microsoft stores across North America.
The Razer Phone is the ultimate in mobile entertainment with a phenomenal display, cinematic audio and enough power to last all day. Boasting the world's first 120 Hz UltraMotionTM display, the Razer Phone delivers the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among smartphones today.
