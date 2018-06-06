Razer To Release Dragon Ball FighterZ Fighting Sticks For Xbox One™ And PlayStation™ 4

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today unveiled its partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment and Shueisha, Inc. / Toei Animation to produce a range of arcade fighting sticks for Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Xbox One™ and PlayStation™ 4.
The Razer Atrox Arcade Stick for Xbox One and the Razer Panthera Arcade Stick for PlayStation 4 feature official Dragon Ball FighterZ case artwork. Tested by some of the world's best esports athletes, these arcade fighting sticks are customizable and constructed with modders and competitive gamers in mind.
The new arcade sticks are built with premium Sanwa hardware components: 10 buttons and an eight-way joystick. Competitors may customize the arcade stick to suit a variety of playstyles thanks to the controller's modular construction. Internal storage compartments reveal dedicated slots for a detachable screw-lock cable, screwdriver, and additional storage for two extra buttons. The Razer Panthera for PlayStation also features a Tournament Gaming Mode and is compatible with major fighting games.
For more information on the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting sticks by Razer, go to https://www.razer.com/gaming-controllers/razer-dragon-ball-fighterz-panthera
Price: $219.99/ €239.99
Availability:
Razer.com – Spring 2018
Worldwide – Spring 2018
Product Features:
- 10 tournament-grade Sanwa™ Denshi buttons
- Authentic Sanwa joystick with ball top
- Easy one-touch access to internals and storage
- Fully accessible internals and storage compartments for easy modding
- Honeycomb structure on the inside for easy screw mounting
- Storage room for alternative bat top joystick (not included) and more
- 9.8 ft. / 3 m detachable screw-lock USB cable for secure connection
- Screwdriver included for modding
About Razer:
Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.
The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.
Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.
Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).
Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.
Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).
Press Contacts:
Global
Alain Mazer
Alain.Mazer@razer.com
Americas
Kevin Allen
Kevin.Allen@razer.com
Europe/Africa
Jan Horak
Jan.Horak@razer.com
Asia Pacific
Raymond Lau
Raymond.Lau@razer.com
China
Leonard Le
Leonard.Le@razer.com
Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razer-to-release-dragon-ball-fighterz-fighting-sticks-for-xbox-one-and-playstation-4-300661011.html
SOURCE Razer
Share this article