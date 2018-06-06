Razer To Release Dragon Ball FighterZ Fighting Sticks For Xbox One™ And PlayStation™ 4

The Razer Atrox Arcade Stick for Xbox One and the Razer Panthera Arcade Stick for PlayStation 4 feature official Dragon Ball FighterZ case artwork. Tested by some of the world's best esports athletes, these arcade fighting sticks are customizable and constructed with modders and competitive gamers in mind.

The new arcade sticks are built with premium Sanwa hardware components: 10 buttons and an eight-way joystick. Competitors may customize the arcade stick to suit a variety of playstyles thanks to the controller's modular construction. Internal storage compartments reveal dedicated slots for a detachable screw-lock cable, screwdriver, and additional storage for two extra buttons. The Razer Panthera for PlayStation also features a Tournament Gaming Mode and is compatible with major fighting games.

For more information on the Dragon Ball FighterZ fighting sticks by Razer, go to https://www.razer.com/gaming-controllers/razer-dragon-ball-fighterz-panthera

Price: $219.99/ €239.99

Availability:

Razer.com – Spring 2018

Worldwide – Spring 2018

Product Features:

10 tournament-grade Sanwa™ Denshi buttons

Authentic Sanwa joystick with ball top

Easy one-touch access to internals and storage

Fully accessible internals and storage compartments for easy modding

Honeycomb structure on the inside for easy screw mounting

Storage room for alternative bat top joystick (not included) and more

9.8 ft. / 3 m detachable screw-lock USB cable for secure connection

detachable screw-lock USB cable for secure connection Screwdriver included for modding

About Razer:

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

Press Contacts:

Global

Alain Mazer

Alain.Mazer@razer.com

Americas

Kevin Allen

Kevin.Allen@razer.com

Europe/Africa

Jan Horak

Jan.Horak@razer.com

Asia Pacific

Raymond Lau

Raymond.Lau@razer.com



China

Leonard Le

Leonard.Le@razer.com

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/razer-to-release-dragon-ball-fighterz-fighting-sticks-for-xbox-one-and-playstation-4-300661011.html

SOURCE Razer

Related Links

http://www.razer.com

