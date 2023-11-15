RazHer Collaborative Announces Strategic Partnership with VizSense to Bring Influencer Solutions and AI-Driven Consumer Insights to Mission-Driven Brands

RazHer Founder & CEO Kristen Standish Assumes Role of CEO of VizSense; Dr. Jon Iadonisi Becomes Chairman of the Board and RazHer Co-founder Lisa Bell Assumes Role of Managing Director of RazHer

BOSTON and DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RazHer Collaborative, a women-owned, full-service marketing agency for BIPOC-founded and mission-driven brands, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Dallas-based VizSense, an AI-driven consumer insights company focused on influencer solutions. As part of the partnership, RazHer Founder and CEO Kristen Standish has been named CEO of VizSense, effective today, as Dr. Jon Iadonisi steps into the role of Chairman of the Board. RazHer Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Bell will now serve as RazHer's Managing Director, with support from founding employees such as Lily Gillis, who will run account partnerships and build the bridge for the partnership with VizSense.

In 2015, with a bold fusion of social science and computer science, Dr. Jon Iadonisi founded VizSense, a company that today stands at the forefront of the influencer marketing industry. By enabling RazHer Collaborative to offer the most advanced AI influencer capabilities, both companies are poised for growth. As the new CEO of VizSense, Kristen Standish brings a formidable blend of expertise and success in Influencer Relations, Media, and Software as a Service (SaaS). Since Kristen founded RazHer two years ago in November 2021, she and the team have seen value in combining best-in-class technology with influencer and marketing know-how to meet the specific needs of brands and organizations. VizSense brings to RazHer its technology to match a client's core values and mission with that of the content creators -- almost instantly. "This is truly a game changer for RazHer's clients and influencer marketing as a whole," Standish said.

"Both companies provide uniquely distinct capabilities that will be combined to produce an unmatched value for all clients," said Iadonisi. "RazHer has been able to assemble and activate content creators to reach specific audiences in a meaningful way for brands. RazHer gives access to authenticated influencers, but now with our technology, the ability to analyze and optimize influencer marketing performance will be unmatched. Our campaigns will undoubtedly move the needle for clients."

About VizSense

VizSense puts the consumer and data at the forefront of its influencer solutions and managed services offering, empowering brands to learn more about their audiences. To see VizSense's work, visit www.vizsense.com/results-delivered or follow @VizSense on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About RazHer Collaborative

Boston-based RazHer Collaborative is a women-owned, full-service marketing agency for BIPOC-founded and mission-driven brands. RazHer also offers a private member community of razor sharp, curious minds who come together over common interests to collaborate and raise each other up professionally, socially, and intellectually. As an agency and through its strategic partnership with Dallas-based VizSense, RazHer offers influencer marketing, events, PR/earned media, and paid media to help clients raise awareness amongst specific audiences and increase sales. Follow at @RazHerCollab and on Linked In.

