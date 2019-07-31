Razor Achieves Multiple Gold Competencies as Elite Microsoft Partner

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Technology, an award-winning end-to-end IT and cloud solutions provider, announced today the achievement of multiple gold and silver competencies as an elite Microsoft Partner, demonstrating the company's expertise in delivering and supporting high-quality specialized services.

Razor Technology has been awarded seven gold competencies and two silver competencies. These achievements required meeting extensive performance requirements including sales and implementation successes, technical assessments and certifications and customer references.

Microsoft Partner Gold Competencies:

Application Development

Cloud Platform

Cloud Productivity

Collaboration and Content

Data Analytics

Messaging

Datacenter

Microsoft Partner Silver Competencies:

Data Platform

Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions

"We are proud to offer specialized services exclusive to experienced Microsoft Partners and achieve gold competencies in many of our most sought-after service lines," said David Rosenthal, Vice President of Digital Business at Razor Technology. "Razor's team of experts are well-versed in these areas, which helps them better serve our clients' needs and deliver a truly unique experience that reveals our strong commitment to staying up-to-date with industry trends."

"By achieving a Gold competency, partners have demonstrated the highest, most consistent capability and commitment to the latest Microsoft technology," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner (OCP) at Microsoft Corp. "These partners have a deep expertise that puts them in the top of our partner ecosystem, and their proficiency will help customers drive innovative solutions."

Razor continues to demonstrate its technical expertise and ability as a trusted advisor to clients, participating in additional programs that expand and enhance its service offering and add value to clients' businesses. This includes the Microsoft Software Assurance Planning Services, a host of service programs now offered by Razor that delivers extra support to Enterprise customers as they adopt and deploy the latest Microsoft solutions.

Razor Technology is also a premier Microsoft Cloud Service Provider (CSP), offering a complete line of Office 365 and Azure solutions in addition to sharing its specific expertise with SharePoint, Data Estate, custom application development, cognitive computing, AI, mobile services, and security solutions.

About Razor Technology

Based in Conshohocken, PA, Razor Technology is an award-winning IT, cloud and digital solutions provider dedicated to helping organizations solve business challenges. Our certified technical engineers, design, deliver and support award-winning integrated solutions for some of the most demanding clients and data centers in the world. We partner directly with clients to identify best-in-class solutions to drive complexity out of their IT infrastructure.

Visit razor-tech.com for more information.

