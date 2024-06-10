Razor Labs Launches DataMind AI™ Version 3.1: Unleashing Next-Gen Predictive Maintenance with Cutting-Edge AI Sensor Fusion and Computer Vision

SYDNEY, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions, is proud to announce the release of DataMind AI™ Version 3.1. This update introduces groundbreaking features that enhance data accessibility, sensor fusion, and industry coverage, driving unprecedented operational efficiency and reliability.

The latest version of DataMind AI™ introduces several powerful features designed to provide comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights for heavy industrial operations:

Revolutionary AI Sensor Fusion : Enhanced integration of diverse sensor data using advanced AI algorithms for precise diagnostics, ensuring equipment health is accurately monitored and potential failures are identified early.

: Enhanced integration of diverse sensor data using advanced AI algorithms for precise diagnostics, ensuring equipment health is accurately monitored and potential failures are identified early. Comprehensive Data Accessibility : Streamlined access and visualization of critical data through an intuitive interface, making it easier for users to interpret data and make informed decisions quickly.

: Streamlined access and visualization of critical data through an intuitive interface, making it easier for users to interpret data and make informed decisions quickly. Advanced AI-Powered Computer Vision : Improved real-time monitoring and analysis of visual data from on-site cameras, allowing for the immediate detection of issues such as conveyor belt misalignments and material blockages.

: Improved real-time monitoring and analysis of visual data from on-site cameras, allowing for the immediate detection of issues such as conveyor belt misalignments and material blockages. Proactive Maintenance Insights : Increased accuracy in predicting and preventing equipment failures using advanced AI analytics, reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance costs.

: Increased accuracy in predicting and preventing equipment failures using advanced AI analytics, reducing unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. Business Insights: DataMind AII™ now includes enhanced capabilities that identify and analyze macro-level trends, such as the financial impact of prevented failures, energy savings, and avoided safety incidents. Leveraging sophisticated predictive maintenance technology, this tool empowers managers to make well-informed decisions, aiding in strategic planning and the efficient allocation of resources to optimize performance and safety across the site.

DataMind AII™ now includes enhanced capabilities that identify and analyze macro-level trends, such as the financial impact of prevented failures, energy savings, and avoided safety incidents. Leveraging sophisticated predictive maintenance technology, this tool empowers managers to make well-informed decisions, aiding in strategic planning and the efficient allocation of resources to optimize performance and safety across the site. Industry Expansion: Broader applicability across multiple industrial sectors, including mining, processing, and smelting, ensuring a wider range of operations can benefit from the platform's advanced capabilities.

"Our latest update, Version 3.1, represents a significant step forward in delivering exceptional value to our users. We've carefully listened to feedback and have implemented key changes that enhance performance and usability. Our goal is to continuously innovate and provide our users with the best possible experience. This update is a testament to our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," said Raz Roditti, CEO of Razor Labs.

Assaf Eden, VP of Product at Razor Labs, added, "Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance DataMind AI™'s capabilities, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of our customers. The new features, such as Sensor Studio and improved AI sensor fusion, provide unparalleled insights and make it easier for users to harness the power of their data."

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs, a leader in the mining tech sector, specializes in predictive maintenance with our flagship product, DataMind AI™. Our advanced AI Sensor Fusion technology forecasts equipment failures, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, we have a strong presence in key mining regions, including Australia and South Africa, where our solutions have driven significant improvements.

Discover how our predictive maintenance system can transform your operations by visiting our website and following us on social media.

Website: https://www.razor-labs.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/razor-technologies-inc

Media Inquiries: Liel Anisenko, Director of Marketing

Phone: +61.488.860.440

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Razor Labs