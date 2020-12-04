Razor Projects Top-Selling Items As Complete "Sell-Outs" Prior To Holiday This Year

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor, the foremost trailblazer and innovator in the scooter industry celebrating 20 years of making the coolest scooters and ride-ons in the world, projects this year they will sell out of some of their most popular models before Christmas. Sales over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend indicate that many Razor models that families traditionally buy late in the season may actually sell out early this year.

Based on recent sales velocities, Razor has decided to share the Top 10 items that may not be available later in the season.

"20 years ago, the Razor company created the scooter phenomenon, and it's exciting to see the brand enjoy such a resurgence in popularity today," said Jim Wagner, Razor President. "The fact that the demand for Razor is hot across the portfolio from kick to electric scooters to electric ride-ons is even more amazing."

Razor's Top 10

"Gifts to Get before they're Gone!"

