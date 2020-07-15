Razor USA Launches First-Ever Scooter Collaboration Series With Culturally Influential Brands Exclusively at Target and Razor.com

CERRITOS, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor USA today launched its highly-anticipated first-ever limited-edition collaboration series. Kick-starting scooter culture and design to the next level, AriZona Iced Tea, Sharpie, Sriracha and Takis Snacks infused Razor scooters are available starting today at select Target locations, Target.com and Razor.com only while supplies last.

Each collaboration injects the essence and personality of the four featured hip, cultural brands via visual styling and colorways never-before-seen in a Razor scooter. Launched in 2000, Razor took the world by storm, quickly becoming the household name for kick scooters across the globe. Twenty years later, the brand is continuing to innovate and create an array of essential, design-forward wheeled rides -- from hoverboards, to skateboards, to electric scooters, and more. This Razor limited-edition series furthers the brand's mission to get riders from point A to point B in the most fun and coolest way possible.

From AriZona's quintessential tallboy and famous seafoam green and pink label, to the spicy vibrancy of Sriracha's bright green and deep red, to the bold permanence made with a Sharpie, and Takis Snacks' bold palette, the Razor team brought themed design elements to every part of the scooter experience -- from the wheels and deck, to the T-bar and handles, to even the packaging.

"We are thrilled to launch our first-ever collaboration series with AriZona Iced Tea, Sharpie, Sriracha and Takis Snacks," said Jim Wagner, President of Razor USA. "When Razor launched twenty years ago, our goal was, and still is, to inspire joy, excitement, and fun everywhere our riders go. To be able to collaborate with such culturally influential brands that align with these values is a testament to the breadth and ability of Razor's influence in this space of iconic brands, and we can't wait to see where this collaboration takes Razor in the future."

More details on the design forward looks of each of the pop culture collaborations that infuses scooter culture and style can be seen below.

AriZona Iced Tea

From the vibrant color scheme on the unique packaging of our favorite $0.99 can of ready-to-drink iced tea, to the iconic cherry blossom artwork, this scooter collaboration brings the nostalgic summer feeling to life. AriZona fans can ride in style with this limited-edition scooter that showcases the famous teal, pink, and gold details across the T-bar and wheels, styled with symbolic cherry blossoms on the deck.

Sharpie

Just as Sharpie Permanent Markers were made to stand out on any surface, this scooter collaboration allows consumers to feel self-expressive. Through the artistic graffiti-inspired design on the white base, this scooter dares riders to stand out, as it also comes with two Sharpie Permanent Markers for riders to be as creative as they please. The T-bar also features the first ever hand drawn Razor logo design element.

Sriracha Hot Sauce

Sriracha bottles are iconic for their deep crimson red sauce, neon green top, and rooster logo on the bottle. This collaboration brings those elements to life, spicing up the scooter experience with electric green handles and wheels, a bright red base and the rooster on the T-bar.

Takis Snacks

Takis Snacks' rolled tortilla chips are known for their intense crunch and flavor, and this scooter brings that boldness to life. From its purple body and T-bar, contrasted with striking yellow wheels, this scooter design brings "Fuego® brand" to the streets.

For more information, and to view the scooters, please visit www.razor.com, @razorworldwide on Instagram, and www.target.com.

About Razor USA

Razor embodies the spirit of fun and freedom. The company was founded in 2000 with the introduction of its now legendary, original Razor kick scooter, which quickly became an essential ride for anyone on the go. Today, Razor products are available worldwide, with a full range of wheeled rides to inspire and excite riders everywhere. Innovative products and great value have distinguished Razor as a trusted global brand and industry leader. For more information, please visit www.razor.com

About AriZona Iced Tea

AriZona Iced Tea, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona's mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Iced Tea — makers of the number one ready-to-drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and "keep it real" no-frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across many demographics, AriZona pulls its inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fanbase. To learn more about AriZona, please visit drinkarizona.com.

About Takis® Snacks

Takis® is the most well-known brand of Barcel USA, the US snack division of Grupo Bimbo. We are an exciting, young and fast growing consumer packaged goods company headquartered in Coppell, Texas with a strong presence in the largest markets within U.S. territory. Takis rolled tortilla chips are no ordinary corn chips; they are the most intense snack. With five different flavors: Fuego®, Crunchy Fajitas®, Nitro, Wild® and Guacamole. Takis chips are for the strong, brave and daring. Visit us at www.barcel-usa.com/Takis

About Sharpie®

Sharpie is the brand behind the original permanent marker. Today, Sharpie® stands for far more than just markers. Made to write on, stand out on, and stay on practically any surface, it's The Permanent Marker born for unique, unruly, courageous, outrageous self-expression that never, ever fades from glory. Sharpie is THE BOLD ORIGINAL, genuine article, and cultural icon of Permanent Markers. Visit www.sharpie.com for inspiration. Newell Brands is the parent company of Sharpie and more information can be found at www.newellbrands.com.

About Sriracha

The hot sauce that we all know and love. Do we need to say more?

