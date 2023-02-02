Razorback® Fans Get a Glimpse into Women's Basketball Guard Jersey Wolfenbarger's Off the Court Life in ZIPS' Car Wash Convos™

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIPS Car Wash (zipscarwash.com) released today its video interview-based approach to NIL, Car Wash Convos™, featuring Jersey Wolfenbarger, University of Arkansas® Razorbacks' Women's Basketball Forward/Guard. Jersey's episode gives fans a glimpse into her off the court life, as she is interviewed during a ride through ZIPS Car Wash about her favorite athletes, ways she preps for game day and more with Host Taliyah Brooks, former University of Arkansas® track student-athlete. Jersey is a starting sophomore for the Razorbacks®.

Razorback Guard Jersey Wolfenbarger gives us a peek into her off court persona from the front seat in a new episode of Car Wash Convos™, presented by ZIPS Car Wash.

"Excited to partner with ZIPS Car Wash to bring Car Wash Convos to Razorback Nation! It's an honor to appear alongside other distinguished athletes as part of this series," said Jersey Wolfenbarger.

After last season's 23 game start for Jersey, she was named to the SEC's all freshmen team in 2022. The women's basketball team faces Auburn this Sunday, February 5, at 2pm in an away game matchup. Fans can cheer on the Razorbacks and provide a dirt defense for their vehicle by using Jersey's winning wash code 2424 to get a $5 Wash & Dry Car Wash now through February 15th at all participating Arkansas ZIPS locations.

"ZIPS roots run deep in Arkansas, where we launched our first two locations in 2004, and it makes us very proud to support Jersey and the Razorbacks through our multi-year sponsorship agreement with LEARFIELD and to be able to extend this to fans through giveaways, tickets and discounted wash codes," said Mark Youngworth, Chief Marketing Officer, ZIPS Car Wash. "Four Razorback student-athletes are featured this year in our Car Wash Convos™ with 8 more episodes to launch throughout our three-year agreement with the university," he added.

The four Arkansas Razorback student-athletes in the 2022-2023 academic year, representing football, basketball, track and field, and softball were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the school's athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is the largest privately held car wash operator nationwide, operating more than 275 locations across 24 states under three brands: ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash. With nearly 20 years of car washing experience, ZIPS prides itself on providing the highest quality express tunnel car wash in the industry. ZIPS uses the latest industry technology to provide a clean, dry, and shiny vehicle and exceptional customer experiences every day. The ZIPS team aims to positively impact the communities we live and serve in. To learn more visit www.zipscarwash.com.

About LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD , based in Plano, Texas, is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties' multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA's acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

