Razorleaf and Tech Soft 3D Partnership Opens the Digital Enterprise to Native CAD Applications, Multi-Party Visualization and Connectivity

STOW, Ohio, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading PLM and MES consulting and systems integrator, has formed a partnership with Tech Soft 3D, the leading provider of engineering software development toolkits for digital design and collaboration. Razorleaf is now a preferred integration service provider of HOOPS Exchange, HOOPS Visualize, HOOPS Communicator and HOOPS Publish from Tech Soft 3D.

The partnership marries the advanced developmental capabilities of Tech Soft 3D for CAD data translation, visualization, and improved workflows with Razorleaf's ability to bridge the domains of PLM and ERP, MES, and CRM.

"Customers and independent software vendors alike are discovering the critical role integration plays in creating a cohesive environment that enhances collaboration, efficiency, and accuracy throughout the product lifecycle," says Tim Noce, Vice President of Products at Razorleaf. "The advent and rapid growth of AI has only increased the importance of ensuring integrity of the data that is being utilized to drive design, manufacturing, and business decisions."

Much the same way Tech Soft 3D's HOOPS Exchange provides access to a variety of mechanical CAD formats, Razorleaf's CLOVER technology provides a single, integrated connection for exchanging product data and information stored within PLM and sharing it with other downstream enterprise applications such as ERP and MES. By partnering with Razorleaf, Tech Soft 3D is providing their independent software vendors (ISV) with an opportunity to integrate their standalone applications within their customers' existing workflows, streamlining their processes, and reducing manual data entry and the risk of errors.

"At Tech Soft 3D, we recognize the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving the engineering software industry forward," said Jonathan Girroir, Senior Director, Tech Soft 3D. "Razorleaf's deep expertise in digital manufacturing and their commitment to excellence align perfectly with our mission to empower developers. By leveraging their unique perspective and advanced capabilities, Razorleaf consistently delivers solutions that enhance the performance and functionality of our technology. We are confident in their ability to support our customers and help them achieve their goals, making them a trusted and invaluable partner in the industry."

To learn more about how the combination of CLOVER and HOOPS provides your users with the ability to streamline their workflows, improve data accuracy and enhance collaboration, contact Razorleaf at [email protected].

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, integration, migration, design automation and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. https://www.razorleaf.com

