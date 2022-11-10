Razorleaf Corporation Announces Company's First CFO

STOW, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading global PLM consulting and systems integrator, today announced the appointment of Joseph A. Stock as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Stock has more than two decades of experience in accounting and finance positions in the software, manufacturing, and engineering industries.

"Joe's expertise in all aspects of the financial side of technology and service-related businesses will be a great asset to us, going forward," said Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "We are at the point in our evolution where adding a CFO is important. This will ensure that our growth and expansion continue."

Razorleaf has been broadening its global reach in recent years, opening offices in the U.K., Germany, The Netherlands, and India. As manufacturing companies around the globe increasingly embrace digital transformation initiatives, there is a growing demand for the Product Lifecycle Management solutions that Razorleaf provides, including consulting, implementation, migration and integration.

"I joined Razorleaf to be part of something better, to help shape and guide the financial side of this growing software business," said Stock. "I view Razorleaf as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and in my short time here, I know I made the right decision. From the get-go you can see how important the employees of Razorleaf, and the culture of the company are. I share those priorities and I am glad to be part of the Razorleaf team."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, integration, migration, design automation and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and India Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

