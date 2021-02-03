Razorleaf Corporation Launches CLOVER CollectIT

"Sharing technical data with clients and suppliers is mission-critical for success in today's fast-paced digital world," says Tom Gill, PLM Enterprise Value & Integration Practice Manager, CIMdata. "Razorleaf's CollectIT addresses this need for manufacturers. The software makes it easy to find, collect, and manage the information needed to compile technical data packages (TDPs) even if you are a non-PLM expert. CIMdata is impressed with the variety of use cases CollectIT supports and believes it will speed up process efficiency resulting in time savings and higher quality."

CollectIT is vendor-neutral software that utilizes Razorleaf's CLOVER technology, a communications hub enabling the exchange of Product Lifecycle Management data and processes between applications across systems, vendors, or domains — benefits that support a Digital Thread foundation in a Model Based Enterprise (MBE).

The new software offers users the ability to select and share part and BOM (Bill of Materials) representations, 2D drawings, 3D CAD files, and other technical documents associated with the creation of a project, product, or part. The software extracts and consolidates files and data stored in PLM into user-readable file packages that can be shared with employees, suppliers, and clients, ensuring access to accurate and current information.

"Razorleaf developed CollectIT to help manufacturing organizations eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional manual methods of extracting and distributing files and data, so non-PLM users can have access to the most current information internally and across the extended enterprise," says Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "Some of our early studies showed the software can reduce the time spent compiling TDP outputs by days or weeks. CollectIT helps clients get to market faster while reducing costs and improving productivity. Razorleaf continues to develop innovative products that increase ROI and deliver a real competitive advantage."

CollectIT navigates through the full BOM hierarchy, including related items, to automate the manual extraction process for creating Bid Packages, Product Specifications, End Item Data Packages (EIDPs), and TDPs. The MIL-STD-31000B template is provided to support Government and MBE standards.

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States and Europe, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.razorleaf.com .

SOURCE Razorleaf Corporation

Related Links

http://www.razorleaf.com

