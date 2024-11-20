Razorleaf Corporation Unveils the Next Generation of CLOVER: The Advanced Digital Thread Integration Platform

Cloud-Native and Low-Code, CLOVER Empowers Companies to Conquer Integration Challenges Across Essential Domains like PLM, ERP, MES, and More

STOW, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leader in digital engineering, manufacturing consulting, and systems integration, today introduced the next generation of CLOVER, its powerful digital thread integration platform. Designed to help manufacturing organizations construct a scalable digital thread across the entire product lifecycle, CLOVER, in many cases, eliminates the need for professional services for installation, implementation, and maintenance, reducing the cost and risk associated with integration platforms.

Built with cloud-native technology, this updated platform offers enhanced performance and security while providing flexible deployment options—on-premise, air-gapped, cloud-based, or hybrid. Featuring a low code, no code toolset, CLOVER's self-service capabilities allow organizations to set up and maintain integrations independently without expensive technical resources or domain expertise.

The CLOVER platform empowers the exchange of digital product and manufacturing data between users, across departments, throughout the enterprise and beyond. By creating a well-connected digital thread, businesses can accelerate decision-making, enhance data accuracy, ensure quality, and drive automation—ultimately boosting efficiency, collaboration, and productivity across multiple functional areas.

"The next productivity frontier is optimizing the enterprise with the creation of a unique digital thread," says Razorleaf CEO Eric Doubell. "Razorleaf's CLOVER platform addresses enterprise optimization head on with easy, scalable access to product and manufacturing data that can then be leveraged—automatically, where and when-needed—by stakeholders in management, engineering, purchasing, sales, production, inventory, and outside vendor teams."

Says Doubell, "Manufacturers have so much valuable data in their existing enterprise, engineering, manufacturing, and business systems. CLOVER allows them to quickly mine these systems and target relevant information that supports their company's specific business needs. Razorleaf continues to evolve CLOVER to support a full ontology approach for structuring and characterizing data."

"CLOVER's cloud-native, low-code integration and communication platform enables seamless data exchange across diverse systems," said Mark Reisig, CIMdata. "It empowers companies to connect and optimize end-to-end processes throughout their extended enterprise, driving operational efficiency and minimizing the need for expensive custom integrations."

Key features of the CLOVER platform:

Cloud-native Architecture—Flexibility to run on-premise, air-gapped, in the cloud, or as a hybrid model

Secure—Services are containerized for data isolation with full encryption of data at-rest and in-transit

Extensible Schemas and Plugins—Minimizes initial implementation effort but allows any type of operation to be run

Async and Real-time Processing—Provides options for returning data immediately or background processing

Fast and Scalable Services—Rapidly validates, transforms, and processes files and data

Polling Services—Allows CLOVER to automatically trigger jobs as files or data changes

Job Scheduling—Allows complex jobs and large operations to run in off hours to avoid impact to productivity

With its robust capabilities, CLOVER's next generation is poised to be a critical tool for organizations aiming to unlock the full potential of digital transformation across the product lifecycle

CLOVER provides integration with leading PLM systems—including Aras, Autodesk, Dassault Systèmes (both on-premise and cloud), PTC, and others—as well as ERP, MES, and CRM leaders such as SAP, Oracle, Epicor, i-Base-t, and Salesforce. By bridging departmental silos, CLOVER enables real-time knowledge sharing across teams, minimizing the complexity and costs traditionally associated with systems integration. This integrated approach empowers organizations to drive concurrent workflows and enhances collaboration across the entire enterprise.

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, integration, migration, design automation and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. https://www.razorleaf.com

