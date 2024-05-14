Razorleaf Wins Boeing Contract for C-17 Aircraft PLM Software Upgrade

Five-month IT project will migrate digital maintenance and training to a 3DEXPERIENCE platform

STOW, Ohio, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razorleaf Corporation, a leading PLM consulting and systems integrator, today announced that they have secured a contract to upgrade the digital maintenance and training software systems that support the global Boeing C-17 Globemaster III fleet.

Razorleaf is providing product lifecycle management (PLM) software and support services. Boeing has been using PLM solutions for more than a decade and is employing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to deepen end-to-end digital collaboration, design, engineering, analysis, manufacturing planning and shop-floor execution capabilities throughout the enterprise.

Eric Doubell, CEO at Razorleaf, said "Razorleaf specializes in providing expertise that unifies diverse software tools into cohesive PLM systems that boost productivity for companies of all sizes. In the case of the C-17, we are pleased to be able to support Boeing's ongoing commitment to modernization and embracing innovation."

About Razorleaf

Founded in 2000, Razorleaf is a consulting & systems integrator with specialized expertise in PLM, MES, integration, migration, and test automation. We are focused on helping manufacturing organizations connect products and processes across the digital enterprise to drive more value from the innovation process. Led by a highly skilled and seasoned team of experts across the United States, Europe, and Asia, Razorleaf transforms businesses by offering comprehensive consulting and implementation services focused on managing the digital thread across the product life cycle and supply chain. https://www.razorleaf.com

SOURCE Razorleaf Corporation