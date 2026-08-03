RazorMetrics Delivers More Than $12 Million in Prescription Drug Savings Across Tennessee

Statewide results across over 63,000 covered members prove that workflow-based medication optimization can lower costs

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a leading innovator in pharmacy technology solutions, today announced new results from Tennessee showing more than $12 million in prescription drug savings. Reaching more than 63,000 covered Tennesseans to date, the program demonstrates how earlier identification of lower-cost, clinically appropriate medication options can reduce prescription costs at scale.

RazorMetrics' Tennessee results show the value of pharmacy savings strategies that fit within existing provider workflows and improve affordability without adding friction for care teams or patients. They also mark another step in RazorMetrics' continued expansion across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, as the company continues to bring its cost containment model to additional markets.

"Tennessee is an important example of how our model quickly creates meaningful savings in a new market while staying grounded in clinically appropriate prescribing," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Chief Medical Officer and President of RazorMetrics. "As RazorMetrics continues expanding across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, we are focused on helping more plans and members benefit from medication decisions that are easier to act on and more affordable."

RazorMetrics' solutions use automated analytics to identify lower-cost, clinically appropriate medication alternatives and deliver those options within existing workflows. Rather than depending on outbound calls to physicians, the platform presents actionable recommendations and pricing insights in the sacrosanct electronic workflow, allowing prescribers and care teams to evaluate alternatives as part of their normal process. This approach enables health plans to reduce pharmacy spend, while maintaining continuity of care for members and minimizing additional administrative, time-consuming steps for providers.

"The results in Tennessee confirm that at RazorMetrics, we're redefining what effective pharmacy cost containment looks like," said Tom Dorsett, CEO of RazorMetrics. "For the last eight years, RazorMetrics proved that working with both members and prescribers, pharmacy benefits are maximized. Our platform is designed to enable plan sponsors to meaningfully lower pharmacy costs while physicians stay focused on patient care."

Tennessee marks the latest in a series of state-market savings results RazorMetrics has announced over the past year. Together with earlier announcements in Texas and Ohio, the results reinforce the company's ability to deliver pharmacy savings across a range of populations and plan environments at scale.

To learn more about RazorMetrics' solutions and its recent Tennessee savings built on expanding prescription access, increasing affordability, and reducing complexity, visit www.razormetrics.com.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

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SOURCE RazorMetrics