RazorMetrics Generates More Than $60 Million in Prescription Drug Savings for Florida Plans and Members

Results across more than 246,000 covered members reinforce growing demand for clinically appropriate, lower-cost medication selection

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a leading innovator in pharmacy technology solutions, today announced that it has generated nearly $60 million in prescription drug savings for health plans and members across Florida since March 2023. With savings spanning over 246,000 covered Floridians, totaling more than $50 million in plan savings and $10+ million in member savings, these findings demonstrate how workflow-integrated medication optimization can deliver significant value at scale while improving the path to more affordable treatment options.

Building on RazorMetrics' recent 2026 State of Drug Access Survey, the Florida findings reflect a broader affordability challenge facing insured patients nationwide. The survey found that nearly 84% of insured patients want providers to automatically select lower-cost medications when clinically appropriate, while also highlighting the burden many patients face in managing multiple prescriptions. Florida's outcomes show what that can look like in practice, with measurable savings generated when those opportunities are surfaced earlier in the prescribing process.

"Florida's outcomes thus far show the impact of solutions that are designed to help providers make lower-cost, clinically appropriate decisions earlier, especially for patients already managing complex medication regimens," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Chief Medical Officer and President of RazorMetrics. "That connection matters. Our recent survey made clear that patients want more support navigating affordability and less responsibility for figuring it out on their own, and that becomes even more important in the context of polypharmacy complexity."

RazorMetrics' platform integrates directly into clinical workflows to surface real-time opportunities for medication switching, deprescribing, deduplication, and biosimilar use, aligned with plan design and formulary preferences. By helping providers act on lower-cost, clinically appropriate options within their existing workflows, the platform helps plans achieve measurable savings while supporting a better medication experience for members.

"Florida's savings are the latest proof point that RazorMetrics sets the standard for pharmacy cost containment technology," said Tom Dorsett, CEO of RazorMetrics. "Across states, we've demonstrated that combining clinical expertise with automated technology effectively cuts pharmacy waste for health plan sponsors while helping members save money on prescriptions."

The Florida milestone adds to RazorMetrics' growing record of state-level impact. In January, the company reported more than $11 million in prescription drug savings across nearly 60,000 covered residents in Ohio, following an earlier Texas milestone of $34 million in prescription drug savings across 1 million members over 24 months. Together, Florida, Ohio, and Texas show that RazorMetrics' model is producing measurable results across multiple states and populations.

To learn more about RazorMetrics' solutions, recent Florida savings, and its findings on how prescription access, affordability, and complexity are shaping patient experience, visit www.razormetrics.com.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

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SOURCE RazorMetrics