RazorMetrics RxEdge™ Named "Best Pharmacy Benefits Solution" in 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards

Award recognizes RazorMetrics' pharmacy cost containment model and greater patient demand for provider-led medication affordability support

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a leading innovator in pharmacy technology solutions, today announced that its RxEdge™ solution has been named "Best Pharmacy Benefits Solution" in the 2026 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The recognition highlights RazorMetrics' mission to help health plans, employers, and members reduce prescription drug costs through clinically appropriate medication optimization delivered within existing prescribing workflows.

MedTech Breakthrough Award 2026 - RazorMetrics Best Pharmacy Benefits Solution

RxEdge is a pharmacy cost containment solution that identifies clinically appropriate savings opportunities across medication switching, deprescribing, deduplication, polypharmacy management, and biosimilar utilization. Powered by the RazorCodex™, RazorMetrics' proprietary algorithm engine, RxEdge aligns recommendations with each plan sponsor's formulary and plan preferences.

"The market is seeking a practical way to reduce prescription drug costs at scale," said Tom Dorsett, CEO of RazorMetrics. "This award recognizes RxEdge's ability to create more savings than any other available pharmacy cost containment solution. We deliver clinically appropriate transactions, that translate into real outcomes for patients, providers, and the fastest possible ROI for plan sponsors."

The recognition was awarded through the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, an annual program honoring healthcare and medical technology companies and products. The 2026 program marks the awards' 10th anniversary and drew nominations from companies across more than 20 countries.

"RazorMetrics' RxEdge is a physician-focused system that results in happier members, prescribers and plan sponsors," said Steve Johansson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "RxEdge breaks through as a pharmacy benefits solution by turning pharmacy optimization into something that employers, health plans, and Medicare Advantage plan sponsors can effectively operationalize."

"Our 2026 State of Drug Access Survey found that 84% of insured patients want providers to automatically select lower-cost medications when clinically appropriate," said Dr. Siva Mohan, President and Chief Medical Officer at RazorMetrics. "RxEdge was designed to support this clear demand by making it easy for providers to prescribe lower-cost, clinically appropriate options."

For more information on the MedTech Breakthrough Awards, visit medtechbreakthrough.com. To learn more about RxEdge and RazorMetrics' approach to physician-directed pharmacy cost containment, visit razormetrics.com.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

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SOURCE RazorMetrics