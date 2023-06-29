RazorMetrics earns "Best Places to Work" Award for Second Year

Austin Business Journal names RazorMetrics as a "Best Places to Work" two years running

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, an Austin-based drug cost reduction platform, has once again won the "Best Places to Work" award from the Austin Business Journal.

The annual award is only given to those companies that demonstrably go above and beyond to develop and reward employees. Companies are only eligible for the award if they are nominated and supported by their employees.

Austin Business Journal works with partner Quantum Workplace to collect anonymous surveys from employees measuring six research-validated workplace factors that impact employee engagement and satisfaction:

Communication and Resources Individual Needs Manager Effectiveness Personal Engagement Team Dynamics Trust in Leadership

According to "Best Places to Work", RazorMetrics fosters a workplace where employees consistently surpass expectations in their work, advocate for the organization, and are committed to staying with the company into the future. RazorMetrics' leadership score was 100 out of 100 possible demonstrating that the senior leaders of the organization value people as their most important resource. And it shows in the "employee engagement" score – 100% of RazorMetrics employees were deemed "highly engaged."

Austin Business Journal provided an anonymous quote from one of RazorMetrics' employees, "Our team is closely knit with a common objective for our company, and we work in unison to achieve our goals. We have mutual respect and a good work ethic that makes it productive to work well together. As part of the leadership team we analyze issues and have different viewpoints to make a final decision on the right direction for the company and the team. Our team respects this approach, and we commit ourselves to achieving great success."

"To me, this is one of the most meaningful awards a company can win because it's about the employees and how they feel about their workplace and culture," said Dr. Siva Mohan, Co-founder of RazorMetrics.

"Winning the Austin Business Journal's esteemed "Best Places to Work" award for a second time is a tremendous honor. The vision for RazorMetrics was to create a workplace that fostered mutual respect and collaboration and the award validates our focus and strategy," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and Co-founder of RazorMetrics.

The Austin Business Journal will post more about RazorMetrics and the other winners in their July 1 edition, both in print and online. They will highlight the winners and their techniques to attract and retain workers in today's challenging environment.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is a healthcare technology company whose SaaS-based platform uses AI and ML to lower drug spend for health plans, self-insured employers, and consumers. RazorMetrics unique, physician-driven approach is simple, requires no extra clicks in the EHR and no external programs or apps to access. Switches are straightforward, easy to make, and the entire process stays within the normal clinical workflow. The platform is complementary to existing pharmacy initiatives and works with PBMs and other drug cost savings solutions to optimize results. RazorMetrics is fully scalable and customizable to each client's unique variables and formularies. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

