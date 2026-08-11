RazorMetrics Named to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Second Consecutive Year

Ranking No. 72 overall and in the top 2% among companies recognized, consecutive honor reflects company's sustained growth and measurable pharmacy savings for plans and members

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RazorMetrics, a leading innovator in pharmacy technology solutions, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second consecutive year, ranking No. 72 overall and in the top 2% of all companies recognized. The company also ranked No. 2 in the Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos metro area, No. 7 in Texas, and No. 9 in the Healthcare and Medical category.

The Inc. 5000 list highlights the nation's most successful independent businesses, recognizing companies with the growth and momentum to help shape the industries they serve. RazorMetrics' second inclusion in the list reflects strong growth driven by increasing demand from health plans, employers, PBMs, and other organizations seeking practical ways to reduce prescription drug spend without placing more burden on patients or disrupting provider workflows.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects both the urgency of the prescription affordability challenge and the market's response to a model designed to address it earlier," said Siva Mohan, MD, co-founder, president, and chief medical officer of RazorMetrics. "RazorMetrics was built to identify avoidable medication spend in the prescription decision-making process, where savings opportunities can be addressed through trusted clinical workflows. This recognition reinforces that the need is clear, our model is working, and there is still significant room to create more value for plans, sponsors, and members."

Over the past year, RazorMetrics has continued to demonstrate the real-world impact of its physician-directed pharmacy optimization model, announcing nearly $60 million in prescription drug savings for Florida plans and members, more than $11 million in savings across Ohio, $34 million in savings across Texas, and more than $12 million in savings for Tennessee plans and members. Nationwide, RazorMetrics engages over 1.7 million physicians.

Those outcomes build on the company's 2026 State of Drug Access Survey, which found that nearly 84% of insured patients want providers to automatically select lower-cost medications when clinically appropriate, while many still struggle with trust, affordability, and access at the pharmacy counter. Together, the findings and state-level results point to a consistent need for solutions that identify unnecessary cost earlier, support clinically appropriate prescribing decisions, and make savings easier to capture within existing healthcare workflows.

"We are proud to again be recognized as the fastest-growing company in pharmacy cost containment," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and co-founder of RazorMetrics. "For us, growth is not just about scaling a company. It is about resolutely proving that our model works across different states, populations, and plan types. Our team has stayed focused on building innovative technology that delivers measurable savings while respecting the physician's role and helping thousands of members access the medications they need at a lower cost every day."

RazorMetrics' Inc. 5000 recognition follows several additional national honors reflecting the company's continued growth, product innovation, and impact in pharmacy cost containment. Over the past year, RazorMetrics has been recognized by Deloitte, MedTech Breakthrough, and the American Business Awards, further underscoring the company's momentum as it continues to expand the reach and capabilities of its platform.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025.

To learn more about RazorMetrics' solutions, visit www.razormetrics.com. For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics creates cutting-edge pharmacy cost containment solutions to quickly and easily reduce drug costs. Its proprietary technology automatically initiates cost-saving opportunities through medication switching, deprescription, deduplication, and more–all while adapting to fit client's plan, preferences, and formulary. RazorMetrics conveniently plugs into prescriber's existing workflow, improving healthcare decisions while seamlessly reducing medication costs for members and plan sponsors. Based in Austin, TX, RazorMetrics supports self-funded employers, health plans, PBMs, and organizations to bring clarity, efficiency, and more value to their pharmacy benefits. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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SOURCE RazorMetrics