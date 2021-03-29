Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® Breaks Ground for First Corpus Christi Location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery, is bringing all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans to Corpus Christi, TX. The upcoming groundbreaking for the new location marks the entry of Razzoo's first location in the Corpus Christi market—a local extension for the brand into South Texas.

"Our fans in Corpus Christi asked, and we listened. Razzoo's is a Cajun inspired Texas specialty, and we want to serve our loyal customers throughout the state," says Jeff Powell, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be here and to add new folks and friends to the Razzoo's family."

The Corpus Christi Razzoo's is the brand's 22nd location and 20th in Texas.

The 5,800 square-foot building, which also has an 880-square-foot patio, will be located near the corner of South Padre Island Drive and South Staples St. at La Palmera, the area's 1 million-square-foot super-regional mall. The location will showcase Razzoo's signature inviting décor, including neon, bright colors and music that perfectly complements the total Cajun dining experience.

Razzoo's construction partner, Panterra Construction, will begin construction in March of 2021, and the location will be ready to open its door in the fall of 2021. Trademark Property Company served as the landlord's broker and Glaser Retail Partners served as the tenant's broker.

"From the scratch-made, authentic favorites prepared with the highest quality ingredients, our loyal fans tell us they can taste the love and care our team takes in preparing dishes that are mouth-watering and craveable. It's a standard our folks live up to every day," said Powell.

Dishes are hand-crafted from scratch, guaranteeing the tastiest and freshest Cajun flavors. The brand is best known for its fresh take on gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya and fresh seafood specialties, including grilled and blackened fish, not to mention exceptional po'boy sandwiches, Gulf Coast oysters, and of course, freshly boiled crawfish when in season.

"We can't wait to make new friends and see our Razzoo's fans in Corpus Christi. We'll supply the great food and Cajun good times. As always, we'll work hard to provide neighborly hospitality and make every day a little better," Powell concluded.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 21 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

