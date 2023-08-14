RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® BRINGS CAJUN FLAVORS TO BURLESON'S OLD TOWN

The grand opening celebrates the Cajun eatery's 24th location

BURLESON, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that brings all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in the heart of Old Town Burleson, Texas. The new location marks Razzoo's expansion across its home state and its 20th Texas location. The restaurant will officially open its doors for dinner service to the public on August 21, 2023.  

The restaurant, located at 135 W Ellison St., in the heart of Old Town Burleson, offers a delightful twist from other Razzoo's locations: it operates in Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza where children can enjoy the play area and small play trolley, while families, couples and individuals can dine in leisure in the picnic area, take advantage of the outdoor games, and the performance stage for theatrical acts and musical performances.

"We are committed to expanding our presence across our home state of Texas. We look forward to sharing Razzoo's famous Cajun food with Burleson diners," said Philip Parsons, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our new location in Old Town embodies the Cajun spirit we are known for, serving as a bustling gathering place for food, entertainment and community."

With dishes that are made from scratch, guaranteeing the tastiest and freshest Cajun flavors, guests can indulge in Razzoo's signature fried gator tail, crawfish etouffee, jambalaya pasta, and hand-battered fried seafood. Plus, guests can enjoy $5 all-day, everyday specialty drinks, such as the famous frozen Hurrycane!

"Our menu is packed with handcrafted dishes made from the highest quality meats and seafood that our fans crave. Our guests are considered family here, and we are always excited to see them come back for more," continued Parsons.

At Razzoo's, it's not just about the food - it's about the experience of bringing people together. The restaurant's diverse menu reflects this philosophy, catering to all types of customers, from the adventurous foodie to the picky eater. "We crafted our menu to offer variety to all our guests. We take great pride in our Cajun Classics as well as our burger, salads and wings. There truly is something for everyone," says Parsons. Razzoo's menu is conveniently available for third-party delivery and to-go orders, ensuring that everyone can savor the Razzoo's experience, no matter where they are.

The 6,400-square-foot restaurant, which also has a 720-square-foot patio, highlights Razzoo's signature inviting décor, including neon, bright colors and music that perfectly complements the total Cajun dining experience.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 24 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.  

