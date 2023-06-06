RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® BRINGS THE FESTIVITY OF NEW ORLEANS TO WINSTON-SALEM

New location scheduled to open June 2023

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, will bring les bons temps to Winston-Salem in June. This marks the 23rd location for Razzoo's. The brand's high-spirited ambiance and scratch-made Cajun cuisine are well-known and loved, and this new location at 206 Harvey Street will be no exception.

"We are thrilled to grow in North Carolina and look forward to providing great service and a fun and festive ambiance where all ages can come together and enjoy our unique dining experience," said Philip Parsons, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "The opportunity to be part of the Winston-Salem community attracted us here. Our brand emphasizes our daily, from-scratch preparation and brings authentic Cajun cuisine to town."

Razzoo's menu features hand-crafted from scratch dishes, guaranteeing the tastiest and freshest Cajun flavors. The brand is best-known for its authentic take on gumbeaux, etouffee, jambalaya and fresh seafood specialties including grilled and blackened fish, not to mention its Crispy Fried Gator Tail, Big Easy Cheeseburger, and traditional po'boys. Razzoo's also offers an array of refreshing sips, including festive large shareable fishbowl cocktails topped with beads. Razzoo's offers all day everyday drink specials where guests can enjoy a Frozen Hurrycane or Frozen Mardi-Rita for just $5, along with $5 wine, $3 pints of select draft beer, and other signature cocktail options to quench their thirst.

Additionally, Razzoo's offers great all day, everyday value such as $10 Baskets and a $9.99 Monday – Friday lunch menu. These affordable options are ideal for busy families and professionals. With a variety of dishes and affordable prices, Razzoo's is the perfect spot for a casual lunch or a family night out.

The Winston-Salem Razzoo's is a 6,600 square-foot building that features the signature inviting décor, including neon lights, bright colors and music that perfectly complements the total Cajun dining experience. Additionally, the location includes a three-season patio for guests. Razzoo's has been in the North Carolina market for more than 20 years, with a location in Concord. The brand looks forward to extending its reach in the Tar Heel State, with Winston-Salem being the first of several new stores planned for the market.

"We're looking forward to this expansion in North Carolina area and can't wait to join our friends in the Winston-Salem neighborhood," concluded Parsons. "As always, we'll supply the great food and great times."

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®
Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 23 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

