Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Demonstrates Commitment to the Special Operations Community With $25,000 Donation to The Honor Foundation

Continues brand's commitment to mission of making a difference

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the popular Cajun-style Restaurant with a mission to make a difference, announced its donation of $25,000 to The Honor Foundation during its General Managers Conference in Dallas, Texas. The contribution is aimed at bolstering the support provided to the non-profit organization, which provides a clear process and a diverse ecosystem of support to members of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community as they transition from military to civilian lives.

"We are deeply honored to extend our support to this excellent organization and this contribution marks the inauguration of our partnership," said Philip Parsons , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is inspired by the work The Honor Foundation does to facilitate the transition of Special Operations Force members from their military careers into their next roles as civilian corporate and community leaders."

The Honor Foundation was developed by SOF operators for SOF operators, and the organization's Foundation is run by former SOF operators. The SOF Truths are interwoven into the very fabric of the organization.

"One of our core values is 'Make a Difference'," continued Parsons. "We are dedicated to taking care of one another, whether it's our colleagues, customers or the broader community, and we firmly believe that The Honor Foundation does just that."

For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram . To learn more about The Honor Foundation, visit www.honor.org .

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 24 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos .

ABOUT THE HONOR FOUNDATION

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,200+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Liberty, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and a virtual program (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

Link to Photos: Here

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe