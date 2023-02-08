RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE LENDS A HELPING HAND IN PASADENA

10% of weekend sales will be donated to BakerRipley to assist in providing disaster relief

PASADENA, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In late January, tornadoes came through Pasadena, causing destruction to many structures and homes throughout the community. The community in Pasadena has stepped up to help, and Razzoo's Cajun Cafe is here to lend a helping hand to its neighbors and give back to the Pasadena community. From Friday, February 10 to Sunday, February 12, 10% of all sales at Razzoo's will be donated to BakerRipley Pasadena Campus.

"We are a family restaurant and as a part of the community we serve, it is our responsibility to give back as an employer and a restaurant," said Jeff Powell, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Donating to BakerRipley allows us the opportunity to be part of something larger, which is bringing resources directly to the citizens of Pasadena that are in need."

BakerRipley connects low-income families and individuals to opportunity so that they can achieve the lives they imagine. The organization has been providing relief for Pasadena families affected by the tornadoes. The community center run by BakerRipley is offering food fairs, utility assistance and a computer lab for residents whose homes and businesses were damaged.

"Our kitchen is open, and we are here to give the Pasadena community some delicious Cajun cooking," concluded Powell.

The restaurant is located at 3501 E. Sam Houston Parkway South in Pasadena. The Pasadena location is currently open and will follow the same hours of business, Sunday – Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Friday – Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

For more information about Razzoo's, including menu items and online ordering, visit www.razzoos.com or find them on UberEats or DoorDash©.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe passionately creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

Media Contact:

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

786-605-9250

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe