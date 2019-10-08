Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® Opens New Location Bringing Its Unique Brand Of Cajun To The Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®— the spirited casual eatery dedicated to bringing to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter, is proud to announce its Oklahoma debut at 1340 W. Memorial Drive in Oklahoma City.

"We hear from our many Oklahoma City fans frequently asking us to bring our brand of Cajun fun here. We are excited to be here and to add new folks to the Razzoo's family," says Jeff Powell, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer.

Dishes are hand-crafted from scratch, guaranteeing the tastiest and freshest Cajun flavors. The brand is best-known for their fresh take on gumbo, etouffee, jambalaya and fresh seafood specialties including grilled and blackened fish, not to mention its fried gator tail, Gulf Coast oysters and po'boy sandwiches.

"From the scratch-made favorites to the highest quality meats and seafood, our fans tell us they can taste the love and care our team take in preparing meals that are mouth-watering and memory-worthy. It's a standard our teams try to live up to every day," said Powell.

Razzoo's first Oklahoma location is now open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. The official grand opening and ribbon cutting of will be on November 7.

The new Memorial Drive location showcases inviting décor, including neon, bright colors and music that perfectly complements the total Cajun dining experience. "We can't wait for our new neighbors to join us. We'll supply great food, neighborly hospitality, and always honor our commitment to make every day a little better," he concluded.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe obsessively creates bold, flavorful, Cajun-inspired dishes that bring to life all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans and the French Quarter. Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 22 restaurants in TX, OK and NC. Razzoo's is privately owned. Learn more about Razzoo's by visiting www.razzoos.com or www.facebook.com/razzoos.

