Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Shares Promotions Fit for a King to Celebrate the Cajun Roots in Honor of Mardi Gras

News provided by

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

02 Feb, 2024, 12:07 ET

Razzoo's Promotes Festive Offer That Will be the Life of the 'Mardi' until February 13

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual Cajun eatery that brings the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to the table, is calling all Mardi Gras revelers to commence the carnival at the best spot outside of the Bayou. Starting February 1 until Fat Tuesday on February 13, guests are treated to an all-day happy hour that promises a nonstop celebration.

"Mardi Gras is about embracing the legendary Louisiana festivities, and we're infusing every corner of Razzoo's with that authentic joie de vivre," said Philip Parsons, Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Mardi Gras isn't just a party; it's a state of mind, and we're bringing it to life with our all-day happy hour. It's our way of sharing the history and gusto with our cherished guests."

Celebrate with specials in Texas* and Oklahoma, including $5 frozen drinks and wine, and $2 and $4 draft pints and mugs of Miller Lite and Coors Lite - all other drafts are $3 pints and $5 mugs. Whet your appetite with $4 shots or indulge in finger-lickin'-good appetizers like Firemouth Wings and Cajun Fondue for $7, or $5 munchies including the Canal Street Combo, Rat Toes, Popcorn Shrimp, Pickle Chips, Boudin Balls, Mardi Party Shrimp, and Grits Fritters.

Over in North Carolina, Razzoo's happy hour keeps spirits high with $5 favorites including the Canal Street Combo, Rat Toes, Popcorn Shrimp, Pickle Chips, Boudin Balls, Mardi Party Shrimp, and Grits Fritters, $7 Cajun Fondue, and $7 Firemouth Wings.

Note that these lip-smacking beverage deals are for dine-in guests to heighten the party atmosphere, while the food specials are available for both dine-in and take-out.

Don your beads and masks and make your way to Razzoo's Cajun Cafe. Here, every day is Mardi Gras until February 13. For more information about Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, including their menu and locations, or to order online, visit www.razzoos.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram. To join the Razzoo's Krewe, visit https://www.razzoos.com/krewe.

*For Corpus Christi and OKC, prices for all draft beer pints and mugs will be $2 and $4, respectively.

ABOUT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE®
Founded in Dallas in 1991, Razzoo's operates 24 restaurants in TX, OK, and NC.

Media Contact:
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected] 

SOURCE Razzoo's Cajun Cafe

Also from this source

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe Demonstrates Commitment to the Special Operations Community With $25,000 Donation to The Honor Foundation

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the popular Cajun-style Restaurant with a mission to make a difference, announced its donation of $25,000 to The Honor...

RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® BRINGS CAJUN FLAVORS TO BURLESON'S OLD TOWN

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe®, the spirited casual eatery that brings all the flavor, fun and festivity of New Orleans, is thrilled to announce the opening of ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.