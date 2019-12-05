RB and Evolve BioSystems Team Up to Advance Infant Gut Health

Evivo (activated Bifidobacterium longum subsp . infantis ( B. infantis ) EVC001) is an infant-specific strain of bacteria that works synergistically with human breast milk to create a protective environment in the infant gut. It is the only probiotic clinically proven to reduce gut pH, thereby helping suppress the growth of pathogenic bacteria in the infant gut. Designated a Food for Special Dietary Use, Evivo is specially designed for use in hospitals, due to its exceptional quality of manufacturing and liquid format. Evivo is also available as a consumer product in a single-use powder format for easy feeding to infants at home.

"Joining forces with Evolve BioSystems allows RB's infant formula business (Mead Johnson Nutrition) to strengthen its expertise in the science of the infant gut microbiome, and offer hospitals the only infant probiotic clinically shown to reduce potential gut pathogens in infants consuming breast milk," says Pat Sly, VP and General Manager, RB.

RB offers a wealth of experience in working with healthcare professionals and hospitals to help ensure every baby gets the best start in life. Their infant formula business (rooted in over 100 years of science-based nutrition) has flagship brands like Enfamil and Nutramigen that have been innovating in the field of pediatric nutrition since its foundation in 1905.

"We have now seen first-hand the benefits of using Evivo in our patients over the past year and a half," says neonatologist Dr. Brian Scottoline, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of pediatrics at Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine and OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital. "This partnership will allow significantly more infants across the country to have access to this product and the potential for improved health outcomes." Tim Brown, CEO of Evolve, says, "We are delighted to partner with RB/Mead Johnson Nutrition, a global leader in infant nutrition with a broad portfolio of leading products for use in hospitals as well as at home. In combination with RB/Mead Johnson's deep and long-established relationships with hospitals and consumers across the country, we are confident that Evivo will now be able to help more babies get the best start in life."

About RB

RB* is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free, Neuriva, Lysol, Finish, Woolite and Air Wick.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Evolve BioSystems

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately-held microbiome company dedicated to researching solutions to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy gut microbiome. Evolve is a portfolio company of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Horizons Ventures, the venture division of the Li Ka Shing Foundation. Evolve is a spin-off from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California, Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the infant gut microbiome and breast milk components.

