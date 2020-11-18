RB and Vitamin Angels Partner to Provide Life-Changing Vitamins and Minerals to Over 1 Million Mothers and Children Each Year

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RB, a global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition will reach 1 million at-risk pregnant women and children each year with vitamins and minerals through its new partnership with Vitamin Angels. Vitamin Angels, a global public health and nutrition organization, provides life-changing vitamins and minerals to undernourished pregnant women and children around the world.

RB's donation of products from its Schiff product line is specifically targeted at women and children who presently lack access to essential vitamins and minerals:

Approximately one-third of women in the U.S. experience iron deficiency during pregnancy 1 , placing them at risk for poor maternal health and birth outcomes 2 .

, placing them at risk for poor maternal health and birth outcomes . Similarly, nearly one-third of those residing in low and middle-income countries around the world do not have access to basic health services and are at increased risk for poor nutrition, including vitamin A deficiency3 and anemia4.

"Vulnerable populations are even more at risk now amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," said Howard Schiffer, Founder & President of Vitamin Angels. "We are grateful to RB for their commitment to reach the most nutritionally vulnerable women and children around the world with the essential vitamins and minerals they need now more than ever."

"Amidst these challenging times, our mission to make access to the highest quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right and not a privilege has never been more important," said Greg Chabidon, General Manager, RB. "By partnering with Vitamin Angels, we are able to provide access for millions of vulnerable people who wouldn't otherwise have the vitamins and minerals they need to protect their health and build the foundation for a healthy future."

For more information about Vitamin Angels visit: www.vitaminangels.org.

About Vitamin Angels

Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization working to end malnutrition worldwide by distributing life-changing vitamins and minerals to at-risk mothers and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2019, Vitamin Angels provided vitamins and minerals to over 70 million mothers and children in more than 70 countries, including domestically in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally. RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us



*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

