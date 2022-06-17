R&B Artists Omarion & Mario To Face Off In Upcoming Verzuz Battle

Verzuz is back at it again with another anticipated battle starring R&B icons Omarion and Mario

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verzuz is back at it again with another anticipated battle starring R&B icons Omarion and Mario. Recently while on the "Big Tigger Morning Show", Omarion expressed his thoughts on Verzuz and who he thinks has the skill to take him on in a challenge. He said, "I think there's a few people out there that I could do, but it's a small class of people who perform like myself." Since then the singer has expressed heightened interest in the idea of challenging one of his fellow artists and his dream has just become a reality. Recently, Mario, a fellow performer who fans have been dying to see compete, told The Shade Room that "O would be the only right fit for the people." As the two continued to talk about the potential battle, Verzuz has decided to make it happen. In an upcoming episode, Omarion and Mario will go head to head in an epic battle of their biggest hits, leaving fans wondering who will take the crown. Tune in live to watch on various social media and streaming platforms.

