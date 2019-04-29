RB Care Homes' Butterhill Care Home Celebrates Easter with Families, Shares Positive Energy

"It's always extra special when we plan activities like this. You can feel the positive energy and the residents especially enjoy trying something new and spending time with their families. It's really amazing to be a part of", said one member of staff.

The day was filled with frivolity and laughter when residents were let loose to create their own crazy Easter bonnets fit for a mad tea party. The crazier they were, the better! Brimming with feathers, tinsel, flowers, fluffy chicks and more, the wild and wonderful bonnets certainly turned heads and brightened the room.

Breaks for finger sandwiches and Easter cakes were well deserved and enjoyed with a cup of tea during cherished visits from the resident's family and friends. But the fun wasn't over just yet; the classic fairground game of 'hook-a-duck' was up next and everyone's competitive side was unleashed. Later in the day more arts and crafts were created, including Easter greeting cards, that were then proudly displayed upon the wall.

Even the staff got into the spirit of the day with floppy bunny ears, face paints and matching costumes and to top off an already 'hopping' good day, a raffle was held that saw hampers full of treats and cuddly toys handed out to the lucky winners which in turn raised an amazing £215.

The raffle money will be well spent on a potting shed placed in the grounds of Butterhill for residents to spend much needed time outside. The introduction of the shed will see the residents out in the fresh air, planting and tending to their own home-grown tomatoes.

What was once a deteriorating care home, Butterhill was acquired and overhauled by RB Care Homes, into the fantastically run home it is today. Rated Good by the CQC, RB Care Homes are proud to see that Butterhill has blossomed into such a well-respected and sought-after home.

Raqia Bibi, Chief Operations Officer of RB Care Homes, said "it is always a pleasure to be part of a significant turnaround such as Butterhill. When we hear about the ongoing success of events such as the Easter activities, it makes what we do worthwhile."

Butterhill specialises in care for Dementia, old age ailments, palliative care and mental health issues. Staff endeavour to make their guests feel at home and encourage guests to decorate their rooms. Butterhill is proud of their stunning countryside location and is surrounded by lush green gardens. It's a beautiful, well-run home with a capacity for 28 residents, has well-trained staff and are dedicated to providing the best care to its residents and families.

Kerrie@rbcarehomes.com

SOURCE RB Care Homes