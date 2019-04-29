RB Care Homes Sponsored Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo 2019 Offers Hope for People Requiring Specialised Care

"We live in an age of increased life expectancy and rapidly improving healthcare and with that comes the need to care for an older generation that we are privileged to live amongst. Specialising in Dementia, we are honoured to have the chance to provide care for individuals and families in need. Events like the Expo really help us to maintain focus and improve" says Raqia Bibi, Chief Operations Officer of RB Care Homes.

At this year's Expo, going from success to success, RB Care Homes were extremely pleased to be able sponsor the Lanyards handed out and worn at the Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham on the 26th & 27th March 2019.

The Dementia, Care & Nursing Home Expo seeks to inspire development and sustainability throughout the care industry and with an overwhelming successful two days, RB Care Homes were delighted to be a part of it. Being a household name in the industry, it was a fantastic learning and development experience for all involved.

Raqia Bibi also states "The Expo is always an excellent chance to see the amazing hard-work and dedication being brought to the table by a large array of companies that aim to deliver outstanding care."

RB Care Homes believe everyone should receive the care and attention that is required and deserved, no matter what, and are part of a wider community that provide excellent care in the healthcare sector to those that need it most. With over 35 years of experience in the industry and with vast knowledge and experience in revitalising ailing care homes, RB Care Homes felt that being a part of the Expo had been a great achievement. They are excited by the continual improvements in the sector and expect even greater things in the coming year.

Kerrie@rbcarehomes.com

