RB Global Appoints Nancy King as Chief Technology Officer

WESTCHESTER, Ill., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), the trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced the appointment of Nancy King as Chief Technology Officer, effective June 3, 2024. Ms. King brings extensive hands-on information technology leadership experience in Fortune 100 organizations.

Most recently, she served as the Sr. Vice President of Product Engineering at Target, driving the overall vision, strategy and talent development for product engineering. She joined Target in 2005 and has played a leading role in the retailer's technology transformation and growth, including leading the tech strategy for Target's mobile apps, website, marketplace and capability services.

"Nancy is a thoughtful and driven leader – an innovator and culture builder who brings strong vision and delivers solutions that deepen relationships with customers to ultimately gain market share," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "Her leadership in this role will help strengthen the foundation of technology across RB Global, aligning our teams and priorities to the needs of the business and industry and deepening a collaborative and curious culture that learns and remains market-leading."

"It's an exciting time to join RB Global, as it continues to invest in technology and establish itself as the leading, omnichannel marketplace for commercial assets and vehicles," said Ms. King. "I look forward to working alongside Jim, the leadership team and the rest of the talented IT organization as we collaborate to build on RB Global's culture of trust and transparency to deliver on the commitments we make to all of our clients, customers and industry partners."

Ms. King is also a champion for inclusivity and belonging both at work and within her local community. She served as executive sponsor for TWIST – Target Women in Science and Technology, a volunteer network of 200+ women passionate about encouraging girls and young women to pursue STEM careers. She also helped launch a development initiative, the Emerging Engineers Program, to support nontraditional pathways to engineering careers.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and VeriTread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.

