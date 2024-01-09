RB Global Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

WESTCHESTER, IIl., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced that it has achieved certification from Great Place to Work® in North America. IAA, an RB Global company, has earned the certification for the past five years, and now the entire portfolio of brands has been surveyed to achieve certification under RB Global. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RB Global and its portfolio of brands. In 2023, 73% of employees said that it's a great place to work – 16% points higher than the average company surveyed.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. She emphasizes that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RB Global stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We were all very excited to adopt the successful survey process from IAA to all of RB Global, as well as generate a benchmark in our progress toward operating as one integrated team," said Jim Kessler, CEO of RB Global. "This survey not only generates an overall score from our internal stakeholders, but also provides us with critical insights into how we can serve one another – and our customers – even better."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

