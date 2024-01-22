RB Global, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA), announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.27 per common share, payable on March 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2024. This dividend is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) is a leading, omnichannel marketplace that provides value-added insights, services and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Through its auction sites in 14 countries and digital platform, RB Global serves customers in more than 170 countries across a variety of asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining and agriculture. The company's marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., the world's largest auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding, and IAA, a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. RB Global's portfolio of brands also includes Rouse Services, which provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; Xcira, a leader in live simulcast auction technologies; and VeriTread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport.

